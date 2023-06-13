An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Moussa Dembele to Everton?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are one of a number of sides eyeing up French centre-forward Moussa Dembele ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The reporter revealed:

"Moussa Dembélé has been approached by several clubs after leaving OL as free agent. #transfers Understand Everton and Galatasaray are both informed on conditions of the deal, while Saudi clubs are also keeping tabs on Moussa situation."

The £52k-per-week marksman's contract with Lyon in Ligue 1 expires at the end of this month and this means that the former Celtic ace will be available for a bargain free transfer move.

What would Dembele's arrival mean for Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Sean Dyche beating off interest from Galatasaray and teams in Saudi Arabia to secure a deal for the 6-foot finisher would be terrible news for current Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as it could diminish his game time next term.

The England international endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League in 2022/23 and his recent form in front of goal does not suggest that his position is nailed down in the team for 2023/24.

He found the back of the net twice in 17 appearances - 15 starts - and this came after the 26-year-old plundered five goals in 15 starts in the 2021/22 top-flight.

This means that the Finch Farm dud has scored once every 4.29 starts over the last two seasons in the division, which is far from a prolific return and perhaps one of the reasons the Toffees have found themselves in back-to-back relegation battles.

Dembele, on the other hand, scored 24 goals in 33 starts in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaigns combined for Lyon, which works out as one strike every 1.38 starts on average.

The Frenchman also created six 'big chances' for his teammates in that time and could provide a similar level of creativity to Calvert-Lewin, who produced five in the Premier League in the same period.

Dembele, who was once hailed as "powerful" by former Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers, could offer far more potency at the top end of the pitch based on their respective goalscoring records in recent seasons, which could lead to Dyche having a reliable number nine in the top-flight next season.

This could then leave Calvert-Lewin in a difficult situation as the soon-to-be free agent could come in and take his place in the starting XI, which would result in the Englishman being a bench warmer unless he is able to win his position back by drastically turning his form around.