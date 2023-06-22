Everton are unlikely to sell their young defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer, claims journalist Paul Brown.

Another year of fighting relegation and the departure of several high-profile players mean selling the £15m-rated man "wouldn't make a lot of sense."

Everton transfer news - What's the latest on Jarrad Branthwaite?

A productive loan spell with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven has led to increased interest in Everton's promising centre-half, but following the departure of Yerry Mina and the decision not to renew Conor Coady's loan deal, a sale by the club looks unlikely.

That hasn't stopped clubs from trying to prise the player away from Goodison Park, however, as PSV first offered £15m for the player in the January transfer window, an offer that the club swiftly turned down.

West Ham United are also keen on the player, with Football Insider reporting that the east London club have 'launched an enquiry' for the player as they look to bolster their squad for their upcoming Europa League campaign.

The Daily Mail have also reported that Jose Mourhinho's Roma are interested in the 6 foot 5 star as they could be set to lose Roger Ibanez in the summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Jarrad Branthwaite and Everton?

Brown explained that a mix of the player's quality and Everton's precarious financial situation make a sale of Branthwaite unlikely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It wouldn't make a lot of sense really for Everton to let him go in the situation that they're in. I think it would be difficult to let too many players in the squad go that they might need to use next season because it's going to be a difficult window for them with very little money to replace.

"I don't think Branthwaite is someone who is likely to leave the club personally."

How good was Jarrad Branthwaite for PSV Eindhoven last season?

Perhaps the clearest sign that his spell in the Netherlands was a big success is the fact that the Dutch runners-up were keen to make the move permanent only halfway through the loan.

According to WhoScored, the England youth international achieved an average rating of 6.8 across his 27 matches last season, scoring two goals and assisting one more.

His performances seemed to impress journalist Marco Timmer, who said:

"Physically, he's really impressive. He's two-footed, quick, is good in the air and defends well."

He expects big things for the player, adding:

"You could see his potential."

Former Everton U23 coach David Unsworth certainly seemed to think so when he hailed the Carlise-born gem as "outstanding" following a particularly impressive performance for the junior side.

His underlying stats were equally impressive. According to FBref, he averaged a pass completion rate of 86.9% last season, with 3.62 of those being progressive passes.

On the defensive side of things, he made 1.04 tackles, 1.64 interceptions, and 4.34 clearances, all per 90.

If Everton are to avoid being drawn into a third successive relegation battle next year, it could be thanks to the promising Branthwaite.