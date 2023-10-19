Everton have had their fair share of failed signings over the years, hyped-up individuals joining Goodison Park and flopping when the pressure of the Premier League presents itself.

Players that put on Everton blue recently that won't be remembered fondly for their efforts whilst in Merseyside include Moise Kean, Fabian Delph and James Rodriguez - the last name of that trio joining Everton unexpectedly, the Colombian midfielder formerly of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playing only 26 games for the Blues before moving to Qatar.

There's one name, however, who has been dubbed Farland Moshiri's "worst signing", according to journalist Paul Brown when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Costing £25m, and featuring in a paltry eight games for the Blues over three campaigns, Jean-Philippe Gbamin's time with Everton after joining from Germany was nothing short of a disaster.

When did Everton sign Jean-Philippe Gbamin?

In the same transfer window that saw the Blues sign the likes of Delph, Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes - all three going on to have unspectacular stints for the Toffees - Gbamin also joined from Mainz for a grand total of £25m.

At the time, it felt like a solid, no-thrills addition to the squad. Gbamin would offer the Blues more defensive solidity as an anchor-style like midfielder, featuring 33 times for Mainz in his final season with the club and scoring two goals from defensive midfield.

He also boasted experience elsewhere in Europe with French side RC Lens, making 99 appearances for Lens before relocating to the Bundesliga.

It would unfortunately go pear-shaped for the Ivory Coast international when he departed Germany, a car-crash move to Everton awaiting him.

What was the reaction when Everton signed Jean-Philippe Gbamin?

The disappointment that followed regarding Gbamin's time with Everton wasn't helped by huge amounts of media fanfare, one German football pundit even comparing the midfielder to Manchester City legend and dominator Yaya Toure.

Gbamin's club statistics Club Games Goals Assists Lens 99 4 2 Mainz 95 3 4 Trabzonspor 24 0 0 CSKA Moscow 13 2 2 Everton 8 0 1 Data via Transfermarkt

Bundesliga expert and Get German Football News editor Daniel Pinder waxed lyrical about Gbamin's potential for the Liverpool Echo, stating: "Gbamin is extremely athletic, possessing great energy while his tackling is up there amongst the best. He'll always give everything and the comparisons to Yaya Toure aren't far off.

"Statistically he was one of the Bundesliga's best midfielders in the league last season and to stand out in a Mainz side rightfully attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs."

With or without the hype generated by the media at the time, nobody could have predicted the amount of injuries Gbamin would suffer in a Toffees jersey that ultimately stopped his Blues career from ever really progressing.

How did Jean-Philippe Gbamin play for Everton?

Starting his Everton career with two wins under his belt - playing in defensive midfield - Gbamin looked to be a promising signing from those first few encounters.

Yet, a hamstring issue would curtail his season completely after featuring in a 1-0 Watford victory towards the start of 2019/20 season. After that, the Ivory Coast man would only play a further seven games for the Toffees with more injuries suffered along the way.

The 28-year-old was finally put out of his misery at the start of last month, Everton confirming that they'd cancelled the midfielder's contract after what Gbamin described as a 'nightmare' time at Goodison Park.

It might well feel harsh to characterise Gbamin's signing as the "worst" signing made under the tenure of Moshiri as Toffees chairman - the chairman not exactly covering himself in glory with a fair few buys - but paying £25m for a man who was regularly on the treatment table instead of playing warrants this unflattering label.