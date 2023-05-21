Everton find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League with relegation to the Championship still a possibility heading into their final game of the season next weekend.

The Toffees took a point away from their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday with a last-minute goal from Yerry Mina at Molineux keeping their chances alive to retain their top-flight status next season.

However, with Nottingham Forest securing safety they will now need to keep an eye on Leicester City and Leeds United for the final spot.

Sean Dyche will be incredibly relieved that his team managed to share the spoils with Wolves, but it didn't eliminate the mounting pressure as Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an early exit from the pitch after suffering hamstring issues.

The £100k-per-week Everton striker has had a constant battle with injury issues over the last 18 months, becoming an inconsistent presence in the forward line, which has ultimately contributed to the club's plight with goals too few and far between.

This latest concern for Calvert-Lewin should now send Dyche a clear message that the club's talisman can no longer be relied upon to deliver in the most crucial moments for the Merseysiders, and the summer will present an opportunity for the manager to improve the attacking threat.

Indeed, the recruitment strategy will heavily depend on how Everton's fate is sealed on the final day of the season, nevertheless, it is time for the club to move on from Calvert-Lewin and prioritise bringing in a striker who can offer availability and quality in front of goal, something they may not need to look far for.

Will Tom Cannon start for Everton next season?

Everton could save millions this summer whether they drop down to the Championship or get a second chance in the Premier League by unleashing youth academy graduate Tom Cannon, a young striker who has been thriving whilst out on a six-month loan with Preston North End.

Over 20 Championship appearances, the 20-year-old Irishman - hailed a "fantastic talent" by manager Ryan Lowe - has scored eight goals, registered one assist and created four big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 shots on target, 1.1 successful dribbles and 3.4 duels won per game, proving that he could be a huge asset for Dyche next season.

In less than six months with Preston, Cannon has scored double the number of goals than Calvert-Lewin, Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay combined (4) over the entire season in all competitions, which is a demanding indictment of the dire situation Everton find themselves in when it comes to deploying a quality centre-forward.

Cannon deservedly earned an international call-up to the Northern Ireland U21s squad this week which will surely only boost the youngster's development and confidence ahead of next season.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Dyche should be planning to include Cannon in his plans for next season and if he could continue to thrive, it will give Everton the greatest opportunity to finally move on from the inconsistency of Calvert-Lewin.