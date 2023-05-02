Everton midfielder Tom Davies is likely to leave the club in the summer and seek a new challenge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news surrounding Tom Davies?

Davies is a Finch Farm youth product and has been at Everton since 2009; however, he is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has yet to agree an extension to prolong his stay at Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has commented on the future of his stars, that will see their deals expire at the club this summer, as per The Liverpool Echo, stating: “Priorities not to do with contracts, but to do with what the team are doing. Getting the job done. That is going to be the main priority. We still have to look at the business behind that, of course, planning and preparation is always important, but there are certain things that go ahead quicker. The players are aware and in due course we will have chats. There has been some loose stuff but nothing heavy."

The 24-year-old has been a bit-part player for Everton this term, making 20 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Daily Record, Davies was linked with a switch to Rangers in January; nevertheless, no move came to fruition and he instead remained on Merseyside as his side continue to fight for their Premier League status.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown believes that Everton would be 'happy to let' Davies go on a free transfer come the end of 2022/23.

Brown said: "So I think if Everton were to receive offers for Tom Davies of a certain level, I think they would be only too happy to let him go should that be what he wants to do.

"He only really is ever going to be a squad player at Goodison Park.”

Should Everton let Tom Davies leave Goodison Park on a free transfer?

Realistically, Everton need to refresh what has become a slightly stale squad in some positions and Davies is a replaceable figure in midfield, given that he hasn't been a regular starter this campaign.

The £25k-a-week ace has struggled to make an impact when on the field, as per WhoScored, earning an average rating of just 6.12/10 for his exploits, which is the lowest score of any Everton player in their squad regarding individual performances this season.

Last December, Davies spoke about his future in an interview with The Athletic, stating: “I love the club and the city, but ultimately I want to play games, whether that be at Everton or somewhere else."

On current evidence, the former England Under-21 international may end up being a summer casualty at Goodison Park as Blues boss Dyche begins to shape his squad ahead of next term.