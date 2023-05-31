Everton have RB Leipzig midfielder Tom Krauß “on the list” of summer targets at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Who is Tom Krauß?

The German is an academy graduate at the Red Bull Arena having worked his way up through the various youth ranks, but having only ever made one senior appearance under Marco Rose, he was sent out on a season-long loan to FC Schalke who do have the obligation to buy with conditions.

During his time at the VELTINS-Arena, the 21-year-old made 33 appearances and firmly established himself as Thomas Reis’ top-performing defensive player, and despite him still having two years remaining on his deal with his parent club, he’s grabbed the attention of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside outfit have Tom Davies out of contract this summer whilst Idrissa Gueye’s terms will be up at the end of the next campaign, as per Transfermarkt, meaning that the boss could cash in on him during the upcoming window, so should one or both of the duo depart, the Bundesliga star would be a much-needed reinforcement in the Premier League.

Are Everton signing Krauß?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg revealed that Everton are keeping tabs on Krauß as they weigh up whether to make an official approach ahead of the 2023/24 term. He wrote:

“News Tom Krauß: As revealed yesterday he’s on the list of Mainz 05, M‘Gladbach (still) and Everton. He can leave Leipzig in summer. Price tag: €5-7m [£4-6m]. The 21 y/o wants to take his time with a final decision.”

Should Everton cash out on Krauß?

Football Insider have reported that Everton will have no money to spend this summer and will instead have to operate on a sell-to-buy policy, but with Krauß, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, being available for as cheap as £4m, it could be achievable and a possible bargain.

RB Leipzig’s central midfielder, who’s sponsored by Adidas, ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles having won 68 out of the 112 he made in 2022/23 which was higher than any other member of Schalke’s squad, via FBRef, but he also got involved at the opposite end of the pitch having scored two goals at his second home.

A versatile operator, Krauß further has the ability to be shifted around having played in an outstanding seven various positions over the grass since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the midfield and even in defence, so this deal really is a no-brainer to complete should the opportunity present itself.