Everton are ready to look at the summer transfer window, as Sean Dyche aims to improve his squad following securing their Premier League survival.

The Toffees confirmed their top-division stay on the final day with a win over Bournemouth, while the celebrations were fuelled by relief, the club must look towards improvement during the break in issues both on and off the field.

Most recently, the Blues have been linked to a Bundesliga starlet, who could be on the move to Goodison.

What’s the latest on Tom Krauss to Everton?

As reported by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig midfielder Tom Krauss has gained interest from Everton following a successful loan spell at Schalke.

The 21-year-old also has interest from fellow German clubs Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Toffees included as one party who could sign the youngster.

The report speculates that the defensive midfielder is expected to cost in the region of €5m-€7m (£4m-£6m) making him an affordable asset for the Blues.

What could Tom Krauss bring to Everton?

Hailed by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango as “outstanding”, the German has spent the season on loan at Schalke, which despite ending in relegation, allowed him to showcase his abilities in deep midfield.

The 21-year-old averaged a Sofascore match rating of 6.80, cementing himself as one of the club’s top ten performers this campaign.

With Everton’s reported interest comes an exciting prospect for the Blues, as there is a player with great potential in the Leipzig-born ace.

Dyche may opt to plan for the future this summer, with Everton almost replicating the disappointment of the season before, a reshuffle is expected to be made at Goodison.

Krauss could be a strong heir to Idrissa Gueye, who despite being commanding in midfield, is closer to the end of his career than his best at 33-years-old.

The two bear many similarities to their games, as reinforced through their statistics in attributes essential for a player in deep midfield.

As per FBref, Gueye averages 1.96 interceptions, 1.75 blocks and 1.19 clearances per 90 over the past year, with the German hitting similar levels with 1.29 interceptions, 1.40 blocks and 1.25 clearances per 90 in the Bundesliga.

What stands out for the 21-year-old is his rate of tackles, ranking him in the top 1% of players in his position in Europe’s top five leagues, averaging a mammoth 4.01 per 90, with Gueye scoring 3.39 in this area.

Lauded as being capable of doing “almost everything” by members of the media, the young midfielder has earned his praise, and equally mass interest from both clubs within his home country and of course the Premier League.

Dyche could ease the transition in midfield when Gueye nears the end of his career at Goodison with the energy of the young maestro, and being available at such a low cost is a bonus in what could be a truly exciting link this summer.