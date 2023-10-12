Everton welcomed five new faces to the club this summer, as Sean Dyche continues to work on steering the Toffees away from a third consecutive relegation battle in the Premier League.

In the past two campaigns, the Blues have taken their bid for survival to the final day of the season, with the 2023/24 term carrying huge importance with reference to the club’s ability to progress.

The 2022/23 season was both hectic and anxiety-riddled for the Toffees, with tensions added to in the January transfer window as academy graduate Anthony Gordon protested his desire to leave the club amid the chaos on the pitch with the Blues in the relegation zone at the point of his departure.

How much did Everton sell Anthony Gordon for?

After joining Everton at the age of 11, Gordon’s strategy to force a move to Newcastle United was not received well by fans or most associated with Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old refused to train with the squad upon hearing of the Magpies’ interest, action that led to him handing in a transfer request in the bid to leave his boyhood club.

Just prior to deadline day, Eddie Howe secured the signature of the winger, paying Everton a monstrous £45m fee to obtain his services, a deal that was widely questioned at the time considering the price paid for a fairly inexperienced and unproven player.

The Liverpool-born talent made the move across Merseyside to join the Blues from Anfield in 2012 as an academy hopeful, a move that benefitted the Toffees who received a £45m profit from his eventual sale.

How much is Anthony Gordon worth now?

Gordon left Goodison having scored seven goals in 78 appearances, which theoretically isn’t a bad return for a 21-year-old who spent half of his time with the first team on a sporadic role, but not so forgivable for a £45m acquisition.

In his final season, the Englishman scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances, before making the move to Newcastle where he faced a difficult start to life up north.

Writing in his BBC column, Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer dubbed the winger as 'pretty poor' during his first season at St James’ Park, reinforcing the degree of profit that Everton gained from his sale.

"Poor" was also the word used by Sky Sports journalist Dougie Critchley back in April, with the respected source going on to state that the Tynesiders had splashed out £45m on a "a League average winger".

This campaign, the 22-year-old seems more settled in his new surroundings, having scored twice in 10 appearances in all competitions so far, an improvement on his debut spell with the Magpies.

In the second half of the 2022/23 term, Gordon managed to score once in 16 appearances in the league for Newcastle, making some question just how the Blues managed to receive a sum nearing £50m for his signature.

Prior to his move, journalist Ethan Ball took to Twitter X to include Gordon as a part of the “least talented front-line” he’d seen at Everton, adding his disbelief that it had been voiced that the winger had been valued at £50m.

When revising the England U21’s stars current expected transfer value (xTV), it makes for even more of an interesting read for those at Goodison, with Football Transfers documenting the forward’s value at just €26.5m (£23m).

While it was never a desired outcome to lose an encouraging academy graduate, generating £45m for Gordon saw the Toffees receive a price that amounts to £6.4m-per-goal he scored in blue, making the pill far easier to swallow.