Everton are interested in sealing the signing of an "excellent" Premier League gem who is currently enhancing his reputation out on loan, according to a new transfer rumour.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been linked with plenty of players of late, as Sean Dyche potentially looks to add to his squad midway through the season. Saturday's 3-0 defeat away to Wolves once again highlighted his side's shortcomings, so new faces in January would make sense.

Everton have been backed to make a move for Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye, who was at Sheffield United last season, while West Ham defender Ben Johnson is also seen as a possible target, having fallen out of favour at the London Stadium. While Dyche will no doubt want to bring in players who can make a difference from the off, it is also important that he looks at the bigger picture, targeting young players who can take the Blues into the future. It looks as though the club are doing just that, with a fresh claim suggesting as much.

Everton eyeing Alex Robertson move

According to a report from The News, Everton are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, who is currently out on loan at League One side Portsmouth.

"Premier League Everton have their eyes on Alex Robertson in his breakthrough senior campaign. But Pompey remain confident of keeping the Manchester City loanee at Fratton Park this season, as his standing in the game grows."

"The 20-year-old’s form has levelled off over the Christmas period, as he goes through the ups and downs any emerging footballer faces. Robertson’s talent has generated a lot of noise, however, and The News understands Everton are now closely following his progress.City do have a recall clause in the Socceroo talent’s loan agreement next month, as is standard in such deals."

Robertson could be an intelligent signing by Everton in January, even though he likely wouldn't be arriving as an immediate key starter, having impressed for Portsmouth this season. Granted, League One is a big step down from the Premier League, but he is still only 20 years of age and Pompey manager John Mousinho hailed him shortly before Christmas, saying:

"If you take an overall view on it, he’s come into the side and proved himself as one of the first names on the team sheet every week. [He’s] put in some really stellar performances over the past couple of weeks as well which has been a real positive. He’s been playing a position we knew he could play in, but one we didn’t necessarily bring him in to play. So now playing as one of our holding midfielders, one of our sixes, where he’s excelled – he’s been excellent."

The fact that Robertson is at City speaks volumes immediately, and he has also already won two caps for Australia, showing that he is making an impact on the international stage. For these reasons, Everton could look to strike a deal, although Portsmouth won't want to lose him at this point, as they look to gain promotion to the Championship.