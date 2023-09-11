Everton have had a testing couple of years in the Premier League, however, the Blues live to fight another day in the top flight after consecutive relegation worries.

Despite having numerous scares that have threatened their 69-year stay in the top tier of English football, Sean Dyche’s side have begun the 2023/24 campaign in a similar fashion to the form displayed over the last two years.

Without a win in four, the Toffees are once again treading on thin ice early into the campaign, with there being plenty of time to pick up form as the season develops.

Five strong summer arrivals bolstered the team in preparation for the challenges ahead, with the squad more than capable of producing an improved level of form once they get firing.

There is plenty of talent on show at Goodison Park, with young stars, new signings and reliable figures joining forces to overcome the challenges surrounding the club, with not many players as integral to the side as one name in particular; Abdoulaye Doucoure.

How much did Everton sign Abdoulaye Doucoure for?

When Everton needed a shining light on the final day of last season, upstepped the ever-reliable Doucoure to earn the Toffees the three points needed to keep them in the Premier League.

Signed by Everton from Watford back in 2020, the £20m fee paid for the midfielder was arguably rescinded the day that he saved the Blues from the drop, with relegation costing around £50m in a best-case scenario. However, his influence stems far deeper than the spectacular strike.

What does Doucoure offer to Everton?

Deployable in both advanced and deeper areas in the centre of the pitch, the Mali international has already opened his scoring tally for this term, netting against Sheffield United to mark the Blues’ first goal of the season.

With 129 Premier League appearances under his belt already at the point of signing for the Merseyside club, Doucoure’s ability was showcased to England during his time at Watford, where his strengths in the middle of the park shone brightly.

Described by a Football Recruitment Analyst as being the “most important” player at Goodison when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the squad, the 30-year-old’s status in the side hasn’t dropped despite Everton’s struggles.

Last season, the orchestrating midfielder was the club’s third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, scoring five in 25 appearances as well as providing two assists in the process.

Over the past year, Doucoure’s scoring record sees him ranked within the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, averaging 0.31 non-penalty goals per 90 to showcase the versatility of his game, via FBref.

Averaging 1.82 tackles and 1.53 blocks per 90 last season in the Premier League, the Malian ace displayed his strengths in the defensive duties of his game too, communicating the rounded attributes to his game and how integral he is to Everton.

Displaying performances this campaign that sees him average a Sofascore match rating of 7.05 suggest that the ageing talent is maintaining his reliable level of form this season too, reinforcing the impact he has when on the pitch for the Blues.

Taking into consideration the money spent in today's game, a £20m expense for the midfielder was one of the better pieces of business pulled off by the Toffees over the years, particularly when you consider the money he's made by keeping them in the division.