Everton are believed to be considering making an offer for an "amazing" player with a huge amount of Premier League experience, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer news

David Moyes will be hoping to improve his squad with the addition of fresh faces this month, in order to alleviate any threat of relegation to the Championship. Former Chelsea and Arsenal ace Willian has reportedly been offered to the Merseysiders, with the veteran available on a free transfer.

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has also been mentioned as an option for Everton, with the 22-year-old seen as a potential long-term replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack, amid doubts over the Englishman's future at Goodison Park.

Another striker who has emerged as an option for the Blues is Evan Ferguson, with the young Republic of Ireland international enduring a frustrating season at Brighton. He has started just twice in the Premier League in 2024/25 to date, with Joao Pedro often preferred leading the line.

In a more defensive sense, Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters has been backed to seal a move to Everton, with his Saints side looking almost nailed on for relegation this season. Right-back is a key area of the pitch for the Merseysiders to focus on, considering the likes of Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are ageing figures.

Everton considering bid for "amazing" attacker

According to a new update from The Daily Mail, Everton are considering tabling an offer to Willian, after the reports earlier in the week that they had been informed of his availability.

The 36-year-old is a free agent currently and as many as four Premier League clubs are interested in him, one of whom are the Blues. They are weighing up the idea of "making an approach" for the Brazilian winger, who is described in the report as an "attractive and cost-effective option for club's near the bottom of the table".

Willian could be a shrewd short-term addition for Everton this month, with his age meaning he can't be looked at as a key player for the future. He has a wealth of Premier League experience, winning two titles during his Chelsea days and bagging 93 goal contributions (47 goals and 46 assists) in 317 appearances in the competition.

Jose Mourinho also heaped praise on him back in 2018: "Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing. In his national team there’s no bad players. The Brazil manager (Tite) is really good with huge club experience. You guys will do great things in Russia."

At 36, Willian naturally isn't quite the player he was during that peak, but he could still add that extra sprinkling of attacking magic that Everton badly crave between now and the end of the season.

He still has pace out wide, and an ability to deliver great quality into the box, as well as chipping in with goals himself. He could ultimately be a difference-maker in certain matches, proving key in the relegation fight.