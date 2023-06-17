A move to Everton might be a "bit below the expectations" of free agent Moussa Dembele, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The ex-Lyon man would be available on a free transfer in the summer, but having been "linked to Man United in the not too distant past", a move to Sean Dyche's 17th-placed team might prove a hard sell.

What is the situation with Moussa Dembele and Everton?

After staving off relegation for the second year in a row thanks to a final-day victory against Bournemouth, the Toffees are reportedly looking to recruit 'at least two new strikers' in the summer, per the i.

Goal scoring has been a massive problem for the Merseyside outfit, with their 34 goals in the league only better than Wolverhampton Wanderers' paltry 31.

The 6 foot 'monster' as described by ex-Celtic legend John Hartson, would certainly help in that department, but a deal could prove difficult with several other Premier League clubs interested.

French outlet Foot Mercato reported earlier this year that Unai Emery's Aston Villa were considering a move for the dynamic forward.

It's also not the first time the Ex-Fulham man has been linked with a move to one of England's biggest clubs, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the player's representatives were in talks with Manchester United just last year.

The good news is that any move would be unlikely to break the bank as the player was reportedly on just £52,000-a-week in France.

What has Dean Jones said about the potential transfer of Moussa Dembele to Everton?

Jones believes that attempting to sign a player with the quality that the Pontoise-born forward possesses is a good idea, but it might be unrealistic for the club in its current state.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said:

"I think it's worth a go for Everton to try and get a player like this. I would again just question whether they are a bit below the expectations he would have for a transfer at this moment in time.

"Moussa Dembele has got a good scoring rate, he's obviously been in England before and understands what it takes to be successful to a certain degree. So I think he'll have his own sights set on what he's capable of.

"Again, he's Man United linked, so I think that he would certainly have his eyes set on a club that's aiming for European football next season. I think that's probably the clearest way to put it."

Should Everton sign Moussa Dembele?

Everton can't have another season in which they survive relegation by the skin of their teeth, and for that reason securing the Frenchman would be fantastic business.

Former Celtic great Frank McAvennie seems to think so anyway, telling Football Insider: "I thought he was going to the top, I really thought he was that good.

"I think Everton fans will like him if he gets back to the form he had at Celtic. Going to Everton he will score goals."

Despite having a relatively poor season last year, he has still scored a very respectable 152 goals in 353 career appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Add to that the 47 assists he has notched up along the way, and that's a goal involvement every 1.77 games, something Everton desperately need.

WhoScored gave the ex-Celtic man an average rating of 7.21 across his 25 starts in Ligue 1 in the 2021/22 campaign.

Granted, he received an average rating of just 6.32 this year, but with only eight starts to his name, it hardly represents his true ability.

If Everton do have the opportunity to get this deal done and the player himself is eager to join, it seems like a no-brainer and could go a long way in preventing the all too familiar scenes of last-day survival the fans have become accustomed to.