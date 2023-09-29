After a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, losing their opening three games without finding the back of the net, Everton are beginning to show signs of life under Sean Dyche, winning consecutive games in all competitions. The Toffees won't want to stop there, though, with consistency the key to survival in the coming months.

What may help with their survival bid is reinforcements when the January transfer window opens, and with the fresh investment of 777 Partners, Everton could get exactly that in the winter window, which could see a particular out of favour duo make an unexpected move to Goodison Park.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

In truth, during the summer transfer window, Everton arguably should have strengthened more, but the arrival of the likes of Beto, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma should have helped them to a better start than they managed. Nonetheless, a victory over Brentford and dumping Aston Villa out of the Carabao Cup show that the Toffees may have turned a crucial corner for the sake of their Premier League status.

When January does arrive, reinforcements could prove to be more important than ever, with claims this week that 777 are eyeing up moves for both Aaron Ramsdale and Kalvin Phillips.

According to reports in Spain, Jordan Pickford could yet be sacrificed in January for the sake of FFP, making Ramsdale a viable option, with a loan deal not a "far-fetched" idea. The Arsenal goalkeeper has, of course, just lost his place to David Raya at The Emirates, and could yet pursue permanent game-time over a place on Mikel Arteta's bench, with EURO 2024 on the horizon.

Meanwhile, if Amadou Onana decides to depart in January, then Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips will apparently be an option for Everton. The former Leeds United man has made just 25 appearances in the Premier League for City, despite making the move to The Etihad last summer, meaning that a move may not be ruled out.

Should Everton sign Kalvin Phillips and Aaron Ramsdale?

Even though both seem to be break glass in case of emergency options, Phillips and Ramsdale would be excellent signings for Everton. These are Champions League players we are talking about, who would undoubtedly significantly increase Everton's survival chances.

That said, any deal for Ramsdale, in particular, would be a difficult one, given that he signed a contract extension in the summer, and Pickford firmly remains the number one under Dyche. Phillips, on the other hand, could be an easier player to pursue when considering his lack of game-time under Pep Guardiola.

Both players have received plenty of praise during their Premier League careers, with David Seaman saying about Ramsdale, via The Daily Mail: "People forget he’s only 24. So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 – what he’s doing now at 24 is just phenomenal."

Meanwhile, Yannick Bolasie Tweeted about Phillips, saying: "Kalvin Phillips has been a monster today! MOTM."

With that said, it will be interesting to see whether Everton decide to push on and sign the duo when the January transfer window opens. Both players would certainly hand them a much-needed boost.