If Everton are to escape the Premier League relegation zone comfortably, manager Sean Dyche needs to add more quality to his ranks now that the January transfer window is open.

However, while the Merseyside club are said to be hamstrung by FFP regulations this month, some cheaper options are being considered, namely in the attacking department.

Everton transfer news - Che Adams

According to Sky Sports, at least three clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Southampton centre-forward Che Adams before the January transfer market closes, with two of the three cited being Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Scotland international was linked with a transfer to Goodison Park during the summer too and it was reported that the Toffees even put a £12m offer for Adams on the table, before The Daily Mail revealed that Everton upped that bid to £15m. Nevertheless, no deal ever came to fruition as the club secured the services of Beto instead for £25.75m.

However, the Portuguese frontman has bagged merely three goals in 20 appearances with the Blues, causing Dyche to reignite his interest in Adams, who is out of contract in the summer and may be available for relatively cheap. The former Birmingham City man currently boasts a market value of £12.9m, meaning Everton may still have to pay a similar price to the previous transfer window.

Che Adams’ stats this season

Scoring goals has been Everton's major issue this season. Only five other teams in England's top flight have scored fewer goals than Dyche's side this term. Everton have bagged merely 24 goals in 20 appearances so far in the 2023/24 league campaign which is just 1.2 per game. Meanwhile, the Toffees are conceding 1.8 goals per match, as per FBref, hence why Everton are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time.

The Merseyside outfit must add goals to their ranks before the winter window closes. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who Dyche has been deployed in a more attacking role, is the side's top goalscorer this term with six goals in total. In addition, star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has recorded just four goals all season and has been underperforming his 6.9 xG quite drastically.

Both Beto and Calvert-Lewin have scored the same number of goals combined as Adams has managed this season. The Southampton star has found the net seven times in 24 appearances in all competitions.

While Dyche will be disappointed by Beto's return, having spent so much on him back in August, the manager will feel even more let down by Calvert-Lewin who has been a staple in Everton's squad for many years. In fact, Adams has been outperforming the Toffees' frontman all over the park.

Per 90 Metrics Che Adams Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals 0.54 0.27 Expected Goals 0.44 0.58 Assists 0.15 0.07 Expected Assists 0.17 0.05 Shots 2.62 2.8 Goals Per Shot 0.21 0.1 Key Passes 0.92 0.83 Progressive Passes 2.67 1.42 Passes To Final 1/3 1.75 0.58 Stats via FBref

Having once been labelled as "dynamite" by sports reporter Jamie Borthwick, Adams could be the perfect partner for Doucoure at Everton. As highlighted by the Professional Football Scouts Association, one of the Scot's biggest strengths is his ability to drag defenders out of position by dropping short to receive, also known as 'checking for the ball'.

As a result, space will open up in the opposition's backline for runners from deep to exploit, which is where Doucoure will thrive. Playing in a number 'ten' position, the Malian isn't much of a playmaker, preferring to ghost in and around the box, finding himself in space to let fly, hence why he has so many goals this season.

Signing Adams could be the key to unlocking Everton's attack this season as his ability to create space for others is as good as any other assist could be so Dyche certainly shouldn't pass up the chance to secure the Scot.