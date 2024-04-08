Everton are now willing to accept an offer for a "fantastic" player during the summer transfer window, potentially using his sale to raise funds instead of letting Amadou Onana or Jarrad Branthwaite go.

Everton expected to sell-to-buy this summer

The Blues secured a vital 1-0 Premier League victory at home to Burnley on Saturday, in a result that massively increased their chances of remaining in the top flight beyond this season. That could be dependent on any further point deductions that come their way, of course, during what has been such a stressful season both on and off the pitch.

Once the end of the campaign arrives, it could be that Everton lose a number of influential players, partly because they have to for financial reasons, but also arguably out of choice in some instances.

Onana is the player who has been most regularly linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Newcastle United all believed to be eyeing a big-money switch for the midfielder. However, only a huge offer is likely to be accepted by the Merseysiders, and the same goes for Branthwaite, who reportedly has a price tag of £80m.

Jordan Pickford is another who could feel as though a new challenge is needed at this point in his career, having invariably been in relegation fights rather than battling for big trophies, but it seems the club are looking at another asset as the one to cash in on this summer.

Everton to accept £40m offers for "fantastic" ace

According to Football Insider, Everton are likely to accept an offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, as long as they receive a bid of over £40m. It is stated that "Sean Dyche’s side could be forced to accept a lower offer than their new valuation amid their continued financial struggles", so anything at or over the reported price tag would be a big boost.

It is sad the manner in which Calvert-Lewin's career has nosedived in recent years, having looked like such a superb prospect during the 2020/21 campaign, when he scored 16 goals in 32 Premier League starts. Injuries have hampered him so badly since then, and he has struggled hugely this season, netting only five times in 27 league outings in total.

It does feel like the right time for Everton to cash in on him, with his fitness problems meaning he finds it so hard to enjoy extended runs in the team, and at 27 years of age, it makes sense to take the money now, rather than wait until he is too old to receive good money for.

Everton top goalscorers this season Total Abdoulaye Doucoure 6 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 6 Beto 5 Jack Harrison 4 Amadou Onana 3

There is no denying Calvert-Lewin's ability as a striker, being hailed as "fantastic" by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the Blues should sell him, get his £100,000-a-week salary off the books and sign a younger, less injury-prone replacement.