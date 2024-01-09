Everton are interested in signing an exciting young player with "Champions League level" quality on the ball, according to a fresh transfer update, but they are falling behind in the race.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have an important month ahead of them, not only in terms of further pulling away from the Premier League relegation zone, but also when it comes to completing new signings. Sean Dyche will surely be eyeing up reinforcements between now and the end of the January transfer window, and plenty of players have been name-checked as financially viable additions.

That includes Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who the Everton manager worked with for a long time at Turf Moor, and a loan move has been mooted. Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has also emerged as a temporary option in the middle of the park, with the Blues battling it out with Sevilla to get their man.

Talleres winger Ramon Sosa is a more unknown player who has been linked with a switch to Goodison Park, too, so the club certainly appear to be looking at adding some youth to their ranks.

Everton fall behind Spurs in Adam Wharton race

According to a new update from Football Insider, Everton are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton, but Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also firmly in the mix, and Kevin Thelwell will need to act fast as the north London outfit are "stepping up" their interest.

"Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton, sources have told Football Insider. Spurs scouts have regularly watched the 19-year-old in action – with Everton and Crystal Palace also keen on the highly-rated, top young player.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Tottenham recruitment chiefs feel Wharton is a potential star in the making."

Wharton looks like a player of enormous potential, already becoming an undoubted key player for Blackburn and starting 20 Championship games for them this season. In that time, the 19-year-old has assisted three times and chipped in with one goal, and he has also averaged 2.3 tackles per game. The young Englishman has had praise heaped on him by Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, too, who has said of his talented midfielder:

"Adam, on the ball, he has a Champions League level. I've been a Champions League player myself, I've coached in the Champions League so I know what you need."

This says so much about the long-term potential that Wharton possesses, and if Everton could beat others to his signature this month, it would represent a hugely exciting piece of business.

The Blackburn ace is still maturing as a player, so it would be unfair to expect him to come straight in as a superstar for the Blues, but the quality he is already performing with at a good standard suggests he could become a fixture in Dyche's team in a relatively short space of time.

Wharton only signed a new deal at Ewood Park last month, keeping him there until the summer of 2028, so a hefty bid may be required to prise him away. He could be worth every penny, though, should he keep developing at his current rate.