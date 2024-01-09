Everton are believed to be in discussions to sell an "outstanding" current player in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche is expected to bring in some new faces this month, and a host of different players have emerged as options for the Blues. In recent days, both Hannibal Mejbri and Ramon Sosa have been linked with moves to Goodison Park, with the pair currently at Manchester United and Talleres respectively. The former is also wanted by Sevilla, with a loan move in the offing, while the latter is an exciting winger who is yet to test himself in European football.

These aren't the only players who have been backed to join Everton, however, with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland seen as a target who could improve the firepower at Dyche's disposal, topping the Scottish Premiership scoring charts this season.

On the flip side, there are certain players who could leave the Blues before the end of the month, should they either be looking for a move elsewhere, or not be considered a key player by Dyche.

Everton is discussions to sell Amadou Onana

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, Everton are in discussions to sell Amadou Onana to Arsenal this month, with the player keen to leave Goodison Park.

"Talks intensive currently ongoing between Everton & Arsenal for Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder - who has always put his priority to stay in Premier League - keen on the move. Things could develop quickly. Wait & see!"

It does feel like a given that Onana's time at Everton is going to come to an end sooner rather than later, with a move to Arsenal understandably appealing to them, given their rise under Mikel Arteta, not to mention their trophy-winning potential.

While the 22-year-old hasn't always been a nailed-on starter this season, he has still started 15 of the Blues' 20 Premier League games to date, so he will be a loss if he leaves. He has been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Connor O'Neill in the past, and his dynamism in the middle of the park can give Everton's attack an added dimension.

While losing Onana could hurt, they would at least receive a lot of money for his services, and assuming that happens, it is imperative that those funds are used wisely on signing a perfect replacement, or even bringing in a few top-quality players who can improve the squad depth on show.

Failure to do so could set Everton back hugely, at a time when they are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, but nailing their business could actually make them stronger in the long run - just look at how West Ham bounced back from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The fact that Onana wants to leave means battling to keep hold of him is pointless - having an unhappy player around helps nobody.