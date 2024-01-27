It has been quite the month for Everton, who were hit with the news of a second Financial Fair Play charge this season following a 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign. The Toffees now await punishment, hoping to avoid a mountain to climb when it comes to securing their Premier League status. With the transfer window also open, things could have quite easily got worse for those at Goodison Park, who have had to field interest in Amadou Onana.

Onana transfer news

Onana's name has been at the centre of the headlines since the start of the window. The main clubs mentioned in pursuit of the Belgian have been Arsenal and Newcastle United. According to Sacha Taviolieri, an Arsenal sale could still see them make a last-minute move to sign Onana this month. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Newcastle are eyeing a move for the Everton star in the hope of replacing Joelinton, who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Both Premier League sides look set to face disappointment, however. According to Belgian outlet DH Les Sports, via Goodison News, Onana has decided to stay at Everton this month and help the Toffees avoid relegation. In a major boost for Sean Dyche and his side, the former Burnley boss will now hope to get past the transfer window unscathed and ready to push into the comforts of mid-table.

Given that Everton are yet to welcome a single reinforcement, keeping hold of Onana so late in the window should prove to be crucial. The last thing that those at Goodison Park need is a scramble to land a replacement for their star in the remaining days of the January transfer window. Now seemingly able to breathe a sigh of relief, Everton will hope that the good news just continues to come.

"Exciting" Onana crucial to Everton survival chances

As things stand, Everton sit just one point above the relegation zone, having played one game more than Luton Town to leave them in a precarious position. If the Toffees want to gain control of their fate, however, then Onana could quickly prove to be the key. The 22-year-old has more than earned the interest of Newcastle and title-challenging Arsenal and will only continue to showcase his talents in Dyche's side.

Amadou Onana's stats (via FBref) Rank vs positional peers in comparable leagues Tackles per 90 81st percentile Aerials won per 90 94th percentile Expected assists per 90 78th percentile

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for Onana when the midfielder first arrived at Everton. He told Sky Sports via HITC: “Really exciting footballer. I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

“He’s got the physicality and the presence of a player that the Everton fans know very well in Marouane Fellaini. He can become anything in that central area, so I can understand the excitement around Everton – this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time.”