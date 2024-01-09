Everton are on a poor run of form at the moment, having failed to win in five games in all competitions, including three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

The Toffees are lacking goals up top and only five teams in England’s top-flight have scored fewer times than the Merseyside club this term, but manager Sean Dyche may look to rectify this issue before the January transfer window closes.

Nevertheless, having spent £25.75m on Beto in the summer, the Everton board are unlikely to splash more money on a new frontman this winter, although Dyche could add goals elsewhere.

Everton transfer news - Scott McTominay

According to FootballTransfers, Everton are hoping to manoeuvre a deal with Manchester United which would see Scott McTominay moving to Goodison Park, with Amadou Onana heading in the opposite direction. The outlet are claiming that the Merseysiders are hamstrung by FFP regulations so a swap deal may be beneficial for all parties.

It was reported by The Athletic during the summer that the Toffees were interested in signing the Scotland international but the Red Devils were said to be holding out for a £40m fee which made a deal with any club difficult.

Incidentally, McTominay has gone on to become United’s joint-top scorer this season with six goals in what has been a dismal campaign so far for the English giants. However, a move to Everton may now finally be on the cards.

Scott McTominay’s stats this season

Having made his debut in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, McTominay has been a mainstay in Manchester United's first-team under every single manager, making 232 appearances in total for the 13-time Premier League champions. Former head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even described the academy product as a "physical monster", while Portugal boss Roberto Martinez hailed McTominay as an "all-action" midfielder.

However, McTominay has primarily played in a more defensive role. In his entire career in the first team, the 27-year-old has played 130 times as a holding midfielder whose primary job was to protect the backline.

Nevertheless, United manager Erik ten Hag found a new role for the Scot this season, utilising him in a more advanced position, crashing into the box with late runs to get on the end of crosses which has been relatively successful. From McTominay's 25 career goals for Man United, six have come this season alone and he is just one goal away from equalling his best-ever record for the club.

McTominay's newfound role at Old Trafford has been compared to that of his former teammate and ex-Everton star Marouane Fellaini by The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton.

Like McTominay, Fellaini was often used as a focal point inside the opposition's box, where he scored 22 times for United in 177 matches - after plundering 33 goals and 26 assists in 177 games during a particularly fruitful spell at Goodison.

Given Everton's goalscoring issues this season, Dyche could potentially use McTominay in a similar manner to Ten Hag, deploying the midfielder in Onana's position but allowing him to get forward and attack crosses, particularly delivered by Dwight McNeil who is averaging a whopping 6.97 crosses per 90 this season and is the Toffees' top assister with five in total.

Furthermore, McTominay would be a massive upgrade right now on Onana and is outperforming the Belgian offensively and defensively this term, as is indicated in the table below.

Per 90 Metrics Scott McTominay Amadou Onana Goals 0.34 0.1 Expected Goals 0.3 0.1 Assists 0.06 0.05 Expected Assists 0.06 0.07 Progressive Carries 1.14 0.96 Progressive Passes Received 2.59 2.12 Shots 2.44 1.27 Shots On Target 0.97 0.36 Blocks 1.33 0.89 Clearances 2.17 1.03 Stats via FBref

Onana could be better than his potential successor in the long-term, but right now, McTominay is the perfect player for Dyche in what could be a gruelling relegation dogfight as he can defend as well as score goals. If Everton are to lose Onana, gaining McTominay in his prime won't be the worst deal in the world.