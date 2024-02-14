A "tireless" Everton player will leave Goodison Park this summer, claims a report in his homeland, with a huge club apparently already starting the bidding for his services.

Everton set for summer sales amid FFP crisis

The Blues' struggles this season have been well-documented, with a 10-point deduction in the Premier League proving costly and leaving them languishing in the relegation zone.

There is now a genuine threat of Everton heading to the Championship for the first time, having survived late in the day in the past two seasons, and that would likely lead to an exodus at Goodison, due to their need to align with the league's Profit and Sustainability guidelines.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been a hugely impressive performer throughout the 2023/24 campaign, and he is being eyed up by Manchester United, who reportedly see him as a strong option to bolster their back-line for years to come.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is also a player Everton would find it extremely difficult to keep hold of, and a recent report has claimed that Newcastle United are in pole position to seal a big-money move for him.

There are others who could depart in the summer, too, with England's No.1 Jordan Pickford not wanting to be in the second tier, and the same applying to the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea in talks to sign Amadou Onana

According to Voetbalkrant, Chelsea have entered negotiations for Everton star Onana ahead of a summer move to the club, with Kevin Thelwell and Co already receiving the first bid, which is thought to be below the asking price.

The Merseysiders will demand a fee of €60m (£51m) for the 22-year-old's signature, and the report also states that one bid has already been rejected, Onana "will" leave Merseyside this year. Even if Everton do retain their place in the Premier League then, there does seem to be an inevitability about Onana moving on for a new challenge in the summer transfer window.

Everton's record sales Cost 1. Romelu Lukaku £72m 2. Richarlison £49.3m 3. John Stones £47.2m 4. Anthony Gordon £38.7m 5. Wayne Rooney £31.4m 6. Marouane Fellaini £27.5m =7. Lucas Digne £25.5m =7. Idrissa Gueye £25.5m =7. Moise Kean £25.5m 10. Joleon Lescott £23.3m

The Belgian has impressed this season, doing his best to keep the Blues away from danger and winning an average of 2.5 tackles and 2.1 aerial duels per game in the league, with his presence in the middle of the park often standing out.

In truth, it would be hard to begrudge Onana a move to one of the world's biggest clubs, should they meet Everton's price tag - their financial situation means it could benefit them in the long run - and given his age, it is easy to envisage him growing into an even more formidable player over time.

Of course, the idea of him staying at Goodison is an exciting one - Alan Shearer has hailed him as "tireless" - but it feels far more likely that the Blues will cash in on him, at which point they must nail a replacement or two.