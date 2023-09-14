Highlights Everton's transfer business has been poor in recent years, spending €118m in the last two seasons, only to face relegation.

Talks with 777 Partners for a takeover are reportedly advanced, highlighting the need for improved recruitment in the future.

Everton may suffer a significant financial loss as they sell a failing player this week.

Everton's transfer business in recent years has arguably been some of the worst in the Premier League, with the Toffees spending a reported €118m (£102m) in the last two seasons, only to battle relegation in both.

As talks with 777 Partners to complete a takeover of the club reportedly reach an advanced stage, too, those at Goodison Park must ensure that their recruitment improves in future windows. One thing that the new owners will want to avoid is suffering transfer losses on players who arrive full of potential, before going onto become a flop to forget, and leaving for a small fee.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

When it comes to departures throughout the summer transfer window, Alex Iwobi's exit was the biggest that Everton suffered, coming late on. The midfielder completed a move to Fulham on deadline day, leaving Sean Dyche's side short in midfield.

Even with most of the transfer windows shut, the exits are still coming, however, with another midfielder edging closer to an exit to the Turkish Super Lig, ending a mixed spell at Goodison Park in the process.

According to TeamTalk, Fenerbace are in advanced talks to sign forgotten man Andre Gomes for as little as £5m, after initially making the move to Everton for a reported £22m in the summer of 2019. If the move takes place, Everton will be looking at a loss of around 77% in what is damning evidence of just how poor they've been in the transfer market in recent years.

With the transfer window slamming shut in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday, Fenerbahce will need to act quickly if they want to complete a move, that's for sure, but it's certainly a deal that would suit all parties.

Should Everton sell Andre Gomes?

As much as Everton would be taking a loss on Gomes by selling him to Fenerbahce before the deadline, the Spaniard has become a forgotten man at Goodison Park after spending last season on loan at Lille in Ligue 1, so it is the right decision.

It briefly looked as though he could get a chance under Dyche when he was included in the squad to face Fulham on the opening day - three absences since then suggest that all parties are ready to cut ties, however.

Those in Merseyside will at least make room on their wage bill with Gomes' exit, given that he currently earned a reported £112k per week at Goodison Park.

In another world, it could be argued that Gomes could have earned a second chance in the Premier League, and grabbed it with both hands, but that doesn't look likely to happen.

According to FBref, for Lille last season, the midfielder made 8.84 progressive passes per 90, and managed five goal involvements. So, there is still a capable player in there. It just doesn't look as though Gomes will get the chance to show that again at Everton.