An "extraordinary" player who has been compared to Samuel Eto'o "could interest" Everton in the summer transfer window, with a player-plus-cash deal mooted.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have been linked with a host of players in the summer, with former Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele one player who has emerged as a possible target. He has even been likened to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Jack Harrison joined Everton on loan from Leeds United last summer, and having done well overall in his first season at Goodison Park, it looks as though Sean Dyche is keen to make his temporary move a permanent one. They are believed to be in pole position to snap him up.

In terms of long-term additions, 16-year-old Mason Melia has also been backed to join the Blues in the near future, with the St Patrick's Athletic forward seen as a huge prospect in his homeland of Ireland.

Now, it looks as though Everton are in the mix to acquire the signature of a player who is known around the world.

Everton could be offered "extraordinary" ace

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati "could interest" Everton this summer, with the Spaniard one of four names mentioned in the report, along with Fermin Lopez, Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest.

He could arrive in a player-plus-cash deal involving Amadou Onana, who has been linked with a move to Barca endless times in recent months.

Fati is on loan at Brighton currently, but his time at the Amex Stadium hasn't gone to plan, only starting three games in the Premier League this season, with 15 appearances coming his way overall. Barcelona are expected to offer up the four players for Everton to take their pick from, hoping to lower the sum required for their own deal for Onana.

Fati, Harrison & McNeil Premier League 23/24 Fati Harrison McNeil Appearances 15 22 25 Starts 3 20 23 Goals 2 3 2 Assist 0 3 5 Shots per game 1.5 1.1 1.7 Dribbles per game 0.3 1.0 0.8 Key passes per game 0.4 1.0 1.9

The Barcelona ace is still only 21, however, so it would be foolish to write him off, especially as he has been compared to Barca legend Samuel Eto'o in the past. He has also been lauded by former manager Xavi.

"Ansu has been very good, I have seen him at 100%, these two weeks have dome him very well, he has been extraordinary in training. Ansu has proposed to be important, and I'm convinced that he will be."

Given his age and ceiling as a player, Fati would be an exciting option for Everton to take a punt on, and the fact that the above report states that he needs to "find a new club" this summer suggests he is the most likely candidate in any player-plus-cash deal for Onana.