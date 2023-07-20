Everton are set to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan deal, according to reports. The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, having also previously spent time in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Is Arnaut Danjuma going to Everton?

Danjuma is set to undergo a medical at Everton in the next few days to seal a season-long loan move from Villarreal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert said: "Danjuma will undergo medical tests as new Everton player in the next days, it could be weekend — not today. Agreement reached on loan deal from Villarreal until June 2024, as reported earlier. Danjuma has accepted — he already spoke to Sean Dyche. Here we go."

Upon completing the move, the former Spurs loanee will become the second signing of the summer for Everton, who have already welcomed Ashley Young on a free deal in the current window, as they look to avoid the drop once again next season.

With no transfer fee involved as a result of the deal being a loan move, and earning a reported £34k per-week, Everton's move for Danjuma is certainly a shrewd one.

Is Arnaut Danjuma good?

One of the reasons why the Toffees have found themselves battling for Premier League survival in the last two years is their lack of goalscorer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin previously played that role so well in the 2020/21 season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions. Injury issues and a lack of form in the two seasons that followed left Everton without the goals needed to secure a season without the fear of the drop, though.

Danjuma could ease those fears, however - whilst at Spurs, he never really had the opportunity to find his best form, but the forward has shown time and time again for Villarreal that he knows how to find the back of the net.

In the 2021/22 campaign, as the La Liga side shocked the rest of Europe by reaching the Champions League semi-final, where they lost against Liverpool, and Danjuma was on top form. Finding the back of the net 16 times in all competitions, whilst assisting a further four goals, the Dutch striker enjoyed his best season in front of goal.

Since then, he has struggled to replicate those numbers, scoring just eight goals in the last campaign, but Danjuma represents a risk worth taking for Everton.

Given the lack of financial investment too, it could turn out to be a win-win situation for Dyche's side. If Danjuma finds his best form, the Toffees will have themselves a forward capable of finding the goals they have so-desperately lacked and could perhaps try to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, if he fails to impress, then Everton can simply wave goodbye at the end of the season and hope Calvert-Lewin's goals keep them steady in the mean time.

As the Premier League season approaches, one thing that is clear is the size of the job on Dyche's hands. As things stand, Everton are yet to make a dent in their transfer budget on a side which was closer than ever to suffering relegation to the Championship last season.

Starting with Danjuma, the Merseyside club must make improvements.