Everton's strikers haven't been especially prolific this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and summer signing Beto combining for just seven goals across all competitions in the first half of the campaign.

They have instead looked for contributions from wide players, but even then neither Jack Harrison nor Dwight McNeil - Sean Dyche's most common pairing (WhoScored) - have been able to make a significant contribution. Both have only netted two apiece in the Premier League, and that could prompt Dyche to turn to the market in search of a bit more firepower.

Everton battle several English clubs for Diao

Everton are admirers of Real Betis winger Assane Diao, report Sky Sports, with the wide areas set to be at the top of their list of priorities if they are to strengthen their squad this month - how much they spend will hinge on funds generated by outgoings.

It's worth noting that Brentford are also thought to be keen on Diao, but they do have an alternative target in PSV's Johan Bakayoko, whom they tried to sign during the summer transfer window.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Diao, who was born in Senegal but opted to represent Spain at international level and made his under-21 debut in October, is a graduate of the Betis youth academy. The 18-year-old has made 18 appearances for the first team this season, and started nine of the last 12 league games (Transfermarkt).

Diao would be a major coup

Journalist Dean Jones has described Diao as a "breakout" talent, and this very much has been the season where he's exploded onto the radar. Only a week after his senior debut away to Rangers, and three weeks on from his 18th birthday, Diao scored on his first start in a 1-1 draw against Granada, becoming the youngest player to find the net in Betis history.

Manuel Pellegrini, the former Manchester City and West Ham boss, rewarded him with his subsequent outings against Valencia in La Liga and Sparta Prague in the Europa League, and he scored in each of those matches too. It was a truly spectacular integration into the first XI, and now it looks like he's nailing down a spot despite his lack of experience.

Inevitably, this form hasn't gone unnoticed. According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have identified Diao as one of their main targets for 2024, while it has also been claimed that Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton's cross-city rival Liverpool have shown an interest too (Sport Witness). Given that three of those teams are members of the established 'big six', and the other qualified for this season's Champions League, this would represent quite a coup for relegation-threatened Everton.

It now remains to be seen how much Betis demand for a player who can certainly be considered a wonderkid, and whether Everton have the means to get a jump-start on their rivals by launching a move this month.