On the pitch, Everton are back on track for survival and potentially more after a disastrous start to the season left them fearing for their Premier League status. Sean Dyche has gone from defeats at Luton Town to wins over Bournemouth and West Ham United, as well as a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. In an ideal world, their form at Goodison Park would be matched with success away from the pitch. But that has been anything but the case.

As 777 Partners look to complete their takeover of the club, the Premier League's financial fair play investigation into Everton has brought new fears for the club. The investigation could result in major consequences, be it a 12-point deduction or transfer sanctions, or perhaps even both. That said, the Merseyside club may need to raise funds to pay any punishments and are reportedly open to selling one particular player in the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Everton did well in the summer to keep hold of some key players. The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdolaye Doucourse and Jordan Pickford all stayed put, as Beto, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young, among others, came in to reinforce Dyche's side. The result of a successful summer window has been a place five points clear of the Premier League's dropzone.

They are still happy to cut ties with one player, however. According to 90min, Everton are open to the sale of Ben Godfrey amid interest from a number of British clubs. Newcastle United, Rangers, Burnley, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are all reportedly interested in signing the central defender in the January transfer window.

Godfrey, of course, has fallen out-of-favour at Goodison Park and could, therefore, do with a fresh start. So far this season, the England international has featured in just one Premier League game in what has been a fall from grace. Godfrey's price-tag once sat at £20m when Everton landed his signature from Norwich City in 2020.

Everton may regret sale of "fantastic" Godfrey

An England international once worth £20m who is still only 25-years-old, Everton may well regret allowing Godfrey to depart if he does complete a move away in the January transfer window. The former Norwich City man has impressed in the past at Goodison Park and, whilst he remains without a place under Dyche, the defender is an ideal back-up for the former Burnley manager.

Godfrey caught the eye of the legendary Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian's time in charge of Everton. The current Real Madrid manager said, via The Boot Room: "Fantastic. We signed him as a centre-back not a right-back, but he has quality to play in that position, He had a little problem when he went on the pitch at the beginning, but second-half was really good. Congratulations to him, he was ready and he’ll be ready for the future."

When the January transfer window opens, Godfrey certainly looks like one to keep an eye on. Whether Everton regret his potential departure or not remains to be seen, however, as they look to avoid relegation once more.