Everton are believed to be "considering" making a loan bid for an "exceptional" player who could have a huge future ahead of him, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Merseysiders have had a quiet month in the January transfer window, with no incoming business done, which may have caused frustration within the fanbase. There is the very real threat of relegation from the Premier League to the Championship this season, following their 10-point deduction, and new faces would be very welcome, but they are having to steer around FFP constraints again.

One player who has emerged as a possible addition for Everton is Said Benrahma, with the West Ham attacker looking for a new challenge this month, having fallen behind others in the pecking order at the London Stadium. Marseille defensive midifelder Pape Gueue is also a target for the Blues, with additions potentially needed in the middle of the park if Amadou Onana or Abdoulaye Doucoure move on in the coming days.

Onana has been a key man for Sean Dyche but has been the one most strongly linked with becoming a sacrificial lamb to offset their financial troubles, potentially creating room for the signing of a replacement this month too.

Everton could make offer for Florentino Luis

According to a new report from O Jogo [via Sport Witness], Everton are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, with a loan offer being weighed up. The Blues are "considering launching an attack" for the 24-year-old, looking to bring him in until the end of the season.

His current club will reportedly be "confronted" with a "market dilemma" before the end of the January transfer window, as they decide what do with a player struggling to nail down a regular starting place.

Luis could be a really exciting signing for Everton in January even though he hasn't been key performer for Benfica this season, only starting eight Primeira Liga games and making the same number of appearances from the substitutes' bench.

Former coach Rui Vitoria is someone who clearly thinks highly of the midfielder, saying: "Florentino Luis is an exceptional talent. He has the qualities that every coach would want in a midfielder: tenacity, intelligence, and technique."

Florentino Luis' Primeira Liga stats this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 8 Pass completion rate 88.9% Tackles per game 2.9 Interceptions per game 1.5 Aerial duel wins per game 0.7

Meanwhile, boyhood Everton fan and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has echoed that sentiment, saying he "reads the game so well for someone of his age", adding that his "positioning, tackling, and ball retention are all top-notch".

At 24, Luis is still a relatively young player and he could jump at the opportunity to move to the Premier League, looking to catch the eye at Everton and then possibly even seal a permanent move there at the end of the season.

The Portuguese could add defensive nous and impressive ball retention in the middle of the park, making an immediate difference for Dyche, giving him that extra bit of proven quality to ensure that his side avoid relegation.