As the second half of the season continues, Everton are facing the consequences for their Financial Fair Play breach in full, with Sean Dyche's now sat inside the Premier League's relegation zone by one point, having played one more game than Luton Town and Nottingham Forest sitting above them. Now, matters could get even worse, with a European club eyeing a move to sign one of Dyche's defensive options.

Everton transfer news

It was an understandably quiet transfer window on the incoming front for Everton after they were charged for a second time for breaching FFP rules in the early stages of January. Now awaiting punishment once more, the Toffees could see their survival hopes all but ended with another points deduction. Without their earlier ten-point deduction, Dyche's side would sit as high as 12th, but now face the very real prospect of relegation.

The one move that did take place at Goodison Park during the winter window was Mason Holgate's loan to Sheffield United. After putting pen to paper, the central defender said via BBC Sport: "I'm delighted to be here and to finally get it over the line. I've been waiting all month to get it sorted, obviously involving three teams, it is a little complicated but now we've got it to this point, I cannot wait to get going.

"I feel good, sharp and ready to go. This is the best league in the world that's why everyone aspires to play in it, I've played in it a bit now and hopefully I can come in and help the boys. Chris [Wilder] has faith and believes in me, he has told me what he thinks I can add to the team and I think I can do that so it makes sense to make this happen."

Having already lost one centre-back, the Toffees could be in line to lose a second, even after deadline day. According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Besiktas are set to open negotiations for Michael Keane, having already failed to sign Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles and Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall in the last month. The transfer window in Turkey doesn't close until Friday 9th February, handing Everton a nervous wait amid potential negotiations for their centre-back.

Everton must keep "immense" Keane after Holgate's exit

Ahead of a crucial relegation battle, squad depth could quickly prove to be the key for Everton, meaning that they should do everything in their power to fend off any interest in Keane. Whilst the defender is behind James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite in the pecking order, one injury could quickly see the former Burnley man regain his place in Dyche's side.

When at his best, Keane has earned deserved praise, including from legendary manager Harry Redknapp, who told BetVictor back in 2022 (via Goodison News): "I thought Michael Keane was immense at the back, and topping it off with a goal will do him no harm at all."