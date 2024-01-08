Everton could complete the signing of a "phenomenal" Premier League player in the next 24 hours, according to a fresh update on Monday morning.

Everton transfer news

The Blues will be looking to make some important - but financially viable - new signings this month, and one player who has emerged as a target in recent days is Hannibal Mejbri. The Manchester United youngster looks almost certain to head out on loan this month, and a move to either Everton or Sevilla is on the cards, with the pair battling to acquire his signature over the other.

The 20-year-old has only managed one start in the Premier League so far this season, highlighting the need for him to enjoy more playing time elsewhere, rather than failing to develop by sitting on the substitutes' bench at Old Trafford most weeks.

It looks to be a fast-moving situation surrounding the Tunisian, with Everton set to find out imminently whether or not he will be heading to Merseyside during the January transfer window.

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider on Monday, Everton will find out if they have signed Manchester United youngster Mejbri very soon. Either the Toffees or Sevilla are expected to wrap up an agreement with the Old Trafford outfit imminently, with a "seven-figure" loan fee expected for whichever club wins the race.

The report claims Mejbri could play for United in their FA Cup third round clash against Wigan Athletic on Monday - and then complete a loan move. Both clubs submitted offers to take him until the summer, and United will demand his wages are covered.

Hannibal is an exciting young talent who could bolster Dyche's midfield options greatly for the remainder of the season, ensuring a freshness is retained within his squad. Whenever the 20-year-old has played for United, he has often been difficult to miss, not only because of his eye-catching hairstyle, but also because of his tenacious nature in the tackle and ability to rile opposition players.

Hannibal Mejbri's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 5 Starts 1 Goals 1 Yellow cards 1 Tackles per game 0.6 Pass completion rate 83.8%

This level of fight is something that will endear him to Everton supporters from the off, with the Goodison Park faithful loving someone who gives his all for the cause, but he has also been hailed for his quality by former Birmingham City boss John Eustace in the past, so he's far from just a brute in the centre of the park:

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

Hannibal may wish to remain in the Premier League, which could give Everton the edge over Sevilla, and if they do get their man, he could give them an extra bite in the middle of the park, helping ensure that they pull away from the relegation zone.