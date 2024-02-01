Everton are running out of time to complete some late transfer business in January, but an encouraging update has emerged, courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have had a very quiet month to date during the transfer window, which may cause plenty of frustration among supporters, given the need for new faces. The ongoing takeover situation at Goodison Park is not making it easy in a financial sense, however, with Farhad Moshiri potentially not wanting to invest if his spell as owner is about to come to an end.

Everton have certainly been linked with plenty of players this month, however, with individuals all over the pitch linked with completing moves to Merseyside.

Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom is someone who has been tipped to be a late addition for the Blues, having moved to the Dutch giants from Middlesbrough last summer, struggling to make an impact in a different country and only starting three Eredivisie games this season.

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has also emerged as a potential replacement for Ben Godfrey, should the Everton utility man seal a move elsewhere before the window slams shut, and highly-rated Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is also reportedly being looked at as an option.

There is also a small possibility that Sean Dyche could lose players, which would be a big blow in their Premier League relegation battle, with midfield pair Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure both linked with exits recently. The hope is that both stay put, however, with the hours ticking away.

Everton could make deadline day signing

Responding to a question from a fan on X on Wednesday evening, Myers hinted at Everton making one deadline day signing before the end of Thursday evening, saying: "Maybe one by tomorrow but don’t know who."

Blues supporters may well be buoyed by this update, with added depth something that could be so vital in the relegation fight between now and the end of the season.

Granted, Dyche's side have had to contend with a 10-point deduction in the Premier League - they wouldn't be under threat of going down otherwise - but there is arguably still a shortage of quality in certain areas.

Everton's top goalscorers this season Total Abdoulaye Doucoure 6 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4 Jack Harrison 3 Beto 3

Goals continue to come at a premium at Goodison, with only 24 scored in 22 league matches this season, so snapping up someone like Akpom on deadline day could provide the manager with some priceless extra firepower.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness record makes it hard to rely on him for long periods, while Beto has struggled to convince since coming in last year, netting just once in 17 league appearances this term.

It definitely wouldn't be a shock if a late move ended up not coming to fruition, but Myers is a reliable source and the hope is that his prediction comes true, giving Everton a boost ahead of a crucial period in the season.