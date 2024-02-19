An Everton player who Sean Dyche has called "terrific" is wanted by another Premier League club this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer & relegation news

The Blues still find themselves in a precarious position this season, with their 10-point deduction in the league making relegation a genuine possibility despite some patches of great form.

They will have been buoyed by the fact that rivals such as Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town all lost over the weekend, but there is still so much work to be done.

Once the end of the season arrives, new signings will be needed at Goodison Park, regardless of which division they are playing in next term, and they have been linked with plenty of players of late.

Juventus' left-sided speedster Filip Kostic has emerged as a potential target for Everton, being hailed as a "mentality monster". He is capable of thriving as a left wing-back or further up on the flank, versatility that would help improve multiple squad positions at once.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye is another player who has been backed to move to Goodison, with the attacking midfielder currently struggling at Marseille after shining for Sheffield United in the past.

There is also the risk that some Everton players could leave the club in the summer transfer window, however, especially if they are relegated, with Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure linked with moves away.

Tottenham want James Garner

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are interested in signing Everton midfielder James Garner this summer, acting as a concern for the Blues.

"Tottenham are plotting a move for Everton midfielder James Garner in this summer’s transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal. Garner has emerged on the radar of Spurs and several other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle after catching the eye at Goodison Park over the last 18 months."

Losing Garner this summer would be a real blow for Everton, especially considering he only signed permanently from Manchester United in 2022, with his influence growing as time has gone on. This season, he has started 22 Premier League matches, scoring and assisting once apiece in that time, as well as averaging 2.8 tackles per game. Dyche has spoken positively about him as well, no doubt seeing him as an important player:

“Jimmy Garner was terrific, he’s learning and improving. He’s just a good kid. He’s got that nice little edge about him that he’s a bit of a nark now and again, I like it. I think you need that as a footballer. The demands he places upon himself is very pleasing as he works very hard in training and I think he’s getting the rewards with his improvement."

The lure of joining a big club in Spurs could be great for Garner, however, not least if Everton are in the Championship next season, so staying up should be used as an incentive to retain the 22-year-old's services.