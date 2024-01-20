Everton are one of a number of top clubs battling to sign an "explosive" attacking player who they have already contacted in the past, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton takeover & transfer news

The Blues have so much to tackle at the moment both on and off the pitch, with Sean Dyche no doubt desperate to be able to simply focus on performances and results. The ten-point deduction has been handled well so far, with Everton getting themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone, but further punishments could still be coming their way, according to recent updates.

There are also issues surrounding the takeover of the club by 777 Partners, with doubts continuing to emerge over their credentials, so there is understandable reason for unease within the fanbase.

One thing that could create some much-needed positivity is new signings in the January transfer window, and Everton have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks. Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man ahead of a likely loan move away from Manchester City this month, and the Merseysiders are seen as one of the clubs who could snap him up.

Brentford's Frank Onyeka is another possible target for Everton before January reaches its conclusion, while West Brom youngster Tom Fellows is also a name who has been thrown into the hat.

Everton want to sign Largie Ramazani

According to a new update from Spanish media (via Sport Witness), Everton are fighting other clubs for the signing of Largie Ramazani, with the 22-year-old potentially leaving Almeria in the near future.

Only earlier this month, the Blues were reported to have made contact with the Belgian over a move to Goodison Park, and it doesn't look as though their interest has gone away. This latest rumour suggests that Almeria "could be satisfied by closing his sale in the coming days", as long as a bid of €8m (£6.8m) comes their way.

Ramazani could be a strong January addition for Everton, adding quality in attacking areas and invariably taking up a left-sided role, allowing him to battle with the likes of Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil for playing time. This season, he has six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) in 11 La Liga starts, as well as an overall tally of 20 goals and eight assists in 118 appearances for his current club.

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig is someone who rates the youngster highly as a player, saying of him recently:

"Explosive winger, electric pace & acceleration, superb dribbling skills & close control. Likes to play a direct style, dynamic & very positive with the ball, likes to make effective off-the-shoulder runs, counter-attacking weapon. 'The Mini-Vinicius'."

This really highlights the weapons that Ramazani has in his armoury, and if Everton could beat others to his signature, he could be an inspired signing who improves with age for some time to come.