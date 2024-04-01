Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign a versatile “assist machine” in the summer transfer window, but other Premier League clubs are also in the mix.

Everton transfer news

This has been a season that Blues supporters will want to forget in a hurry, and for now, the sole aim has to be ensuring their relegation to the Championship doesn't happen. The issues surrounding point deductions and the ownership situation are acting as a huge distraction, however, which is far from ideal.

Assuming Everton remain in the Premier League for yet another season, attention will then be turned to new signings, assuming the finances are there to conduct some transfer business.

Arsenal's Omari Benjamin is reportedly a target, with the promising attacker compared to current Gunners superstar Bukayo Saka and showing flashes of huge potential in the youth ranks in North London. He is likely to be a free agent at the end of the season, at which point the Blues could look to pounce as they plot long-term signings at minimal cost.

Everton want versatile "assist machine"

According to Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Everton have entered the race to sign Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior this summer, who could also be available for a realtively low fee. Juve are thought to be willing to let Iling-Junior leave for just €15m (£12.8m) this summer, which is seen as a cut-price amount compared to what the Italian giants were demanding in the past.

A host of other Premier League teams are also eyeing a move for the 20-year-old however, with Brighton, Newcastle United and Tottenham all mentioned in the report.

The left-back/winger could be a great option for Everton in the summer window, coming in as a player who can make an immediate difference with his quality, but also acting as a long-term acquisition. Iling-Junior has been lauded as an "assist machine" by journalist Michele Neri, who said last year: "You can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger.

"Of course he is certainly less impactful today than Leao is and has a long way to go to reach the Portuguese’s level. He is an assist machine, but he can also score, especially when his movements off the ball allows him to find space in the penalty area."

Samuel Iling-Junior's international stats Caps Goals England Under-21s 5 2 England Under-20s 6 2 England Under-19s 7 1 England Under-17s 5 0 England Under-16s 13 2 England Under-15s 1 0

Iling-Junior can play as a left-back, in central midfield or in a more attacking role on the flank, which could appeal to Sean Dyche, and signing top young talent has to be the aim moving forward, especially when it could be for a cut down fee.