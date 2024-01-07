Everton are interested in signing an "amazing" Europa League and FA Cup-winning ace, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Everton transfer news

The Blues have had one of their more eventful seasons in memory, with so much drama happening on and off the pitch. Sean Dyche's side were hit with a ten-point deduction in the Premier League - to which they have largely reacted well in terms of results - while there has also been the ongoing takeover situation to contend with.

It could be that new signings arrive at Goodison Park during the January transfer window, with a host of names emerging as possible targets for Everton. A recent report has suggested that the Merseysiders remain interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, while Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye is also reportedly wanted by them.

Another name has now been thrown into the hat as a potential Everton transfer target - and one who has come up against the Blues a number of times in the past.

Everton want Jesse Lingard

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Everton could look to sign former Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard, in a move he could see happening.

He said: "Lingard needs to find a club soon because we are at the stage where he seems like an ex-footballer, and that’s not great at the age of 31.

"His career has really fallen away and that Nottingham Forest move seems to have played a part in this - so it would be great to see him back in the Premier League to see if he can roll back the years.

"Making it happen will depend on how open-minded he is, because this is not going to be a moment when he can command the same sort of money that he has in the past. But from checks I have made, I do think there is something to the fact Everton have been exploring his situation and the benefits of getting him on board for the rest of the season."

There is no question that Lingard's stature has fallen in recent years, compared to when he was a regular for both Manchester United and England - he started five games for the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup - but he has since been described as an "amazing" player by Rio Ferdinand during his successful loan spell at West Ham, albeit now a couple of years ago.

Lingard has only recently turned 31 years of age and could be desperate to prove that he still has plenty to offer at a Premier League club, having registered 46 goal contributions (29 goals and 17 assists) in 182 appearances in the competition.

Everton are in need of more attacking firepower considering Abdoulaye Doucoure is the Toffees' top scorer in the league with just six goals so far this season, and while signing Lingard would have an element of risk, it could make sense as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.