Everton have reportedly made contact with an international attacker over a move to Goodison Park this month, the player's agent has claimed.

Everto could sign new attacker

There has been plenty to admire about the Blues this season, especially the manner in which they have responded to their 10-point deduction in the Premier League. Sean Dyche's men have battled hard to get out of the relegation zone, and while results have dipped again recently, they look in a good position to avoid the drop after being in dire straits at one point.

One area where Everton arguably need to improve in the January transfer window is in attack, however, with goals often coming at a premium in matches. In fact, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is his side's top scorer in the league so far this season with just six goals, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin next up with only three strikes to his name.

An overall tally of 24 goals in 20 league matches isn't much to write home about, and the Blues have recently been linked with a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who has netted 13 times in 21 Scottish Premiership appearances in 2023/24 to date, standing out as one of the division's star players.

An attacking addition of some kind feels essential - interest in Leeds United wide man Wilfried Gnonto has also returned in recent days - and it looks as though another player has been identified as a potential signing.

According to his agent, Daniel Campos [via Everton News], Everton have contacted Tallares winger Ramon Sosa over a move to the club, with Campos holding talks with Toffees officials.

"I was in England, I spoke with the sports director of Everton. There is no formal offer yet. We will see if we can move forward."

Sosa is something of an unknown to fans in England, considering he has spent his whole career in South America to date, but he is a three-time capped Paraguay international and could be an astute signing by Everton.

At 24 years of age, he remains a fairly young player with much of his career ahead of him, and he could add some of the attacking spark that has been missing too often at Goodison Park this season.

Sosa's end product is highlighted by a tally of 17 goal contributions (10 goals and seven assists) in 35 appearances for Talleres, suggesting he could make a real impression at Everton, assuming he is able to adjust to the pace and power of the Premier League fairly quickly.

If the Blues were able to acquire his signature and also bring in either Shankland or Gnonto - the former could be better, with a centre forward arguably needed more - it could represent a good January in the transfer market, giving Dyche the extra ammunition needed in the final third to ensure that relegation to the Championship is avoided, making this one to watch.