Everton are believed to be planning to hijack another team's deal to sign a "phenomenal" Premier League player, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

It could be a surprise if the Blues didn't conduct any transfer business during the January window, with Sean Dyche no doubt keen on acquiring the services of fresh faces, in order to grow his squad. Granted, Everton's finances aren't necessarily too healthy at the moment, but the hope is that some signings are brought in, in order to further stave off the threat of relegation this season.

They certainly haven't been without potential suitors in recent weeks, with plenty of players linked with moves to Goodison Park, including young Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, who has been a long-time target. Meanwhile, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has also emerged as a possible option for the Blues, as he enjoys a strong campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

There is still plenty of time for Everton to bring in new faces, considering the window only got underway at the beginning of the week, but it looks as though they could be ready to make their first addition imminently, according to a fresh update that has emerged.

Everton plan Hannibal Mejbri hijack

Taking to X on Saturday evening, Romano claimed that Everton are looking to swoop in and sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from under the noses of Sevilla.

"EXCL: Everton are trying to hijack Sevilla loan move for Hannibal Mejbri as contacts are taking place today. Hannibal picked Sevilla over Freiburg and OL — still in talks with Man United, nothing done… but Everton are now also showing interest. Up to Hannibal now."

This is an exciting update, partly because of the hijack element of it, but Hannibal is also a young player with lots of potential - one who has arguably been one of the few positives on show at United of late.

Admittedly, the 20-year-old has only featured sporadically so far this season, starting once and appearing only five times in the Premier League, but he plays with real tenacity and always gives his all when he is introduced. This was highlighted by former Birmingham City manager John Eustace, who said of him during the midfielder's loan spell there last season:

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

Hannibal could give Everton that extra bit of depth and quality between now and the end of the campaign, allowing Dyche to shuffle his pack and keep players fresh, and United may feel that him staying in the Premier League instead of joining Sevilla on loan could be better for his development.

The Blues need plenty of fight on show in the coming months and the United man will provide that in abundance, and he is someone who could be popular with the supporters, given his effort levels.