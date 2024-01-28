Everton have received a fresh approach for a player who has been described as a "monster", with Sean Dyche happy to see him leave during the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

The Blues' disappointing season continued on Saturday afternoon, with their 2-1 defeat at home to Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round meaning yet another year will drift by without silverware.

There is still the very real threat of relegation from the Premier League for Everton, too, following their 10-point deduction for financial breaches, and new signings between now and the end of the month could be needed.

Plenty of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent weeks, with Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye one individual who has emerged as a target. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Boca Junior defender Aaron Anselmino has also been backed to join the Blues, being seen as a potential long-term centre-back partner for Jarrad Branthwaite.

There could also be outgoings at Everton in the January window, however, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is one key figure who has been linked with a move away from Goodison before the month is up. The same applies to Amadou Onana, with Arsenal one of the clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

Everton could sell Ben Godfrey

According to a fresh transfer update from Football Insider, Leeds United have made an official approach to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey, looking to get a loan deal over the line this month.

"Leeds United have made an official approach to Everton over a late-window loan deal for defender Ben Godfrey, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed earlier this week (24 January) that the Whites were in preliminary talks over a potential loan swoop for the 26-year-old.

"Leeds turned their attention to landing Godfrey after his move to Serie A side Atalanta collapsed earlier this month due to Italy’s tax break abolishment. Everton boss Sean Dyche has given the green light for the centre-back to leave Goodison Park this month as the club look to reduce their wage bill."

It does feel as though Godfrey's time at Everton is up, with Dyche simply not seeing him as an important part of his plans, so it makes complete sense for all parties for him to seal an exit this month. He has featured only twice in the Premier League all season, with only one start coming his way, and it feels pointless warming the substitutes' bench every week when he could be playing regularly elsewhere, as well as getting his £75,000-a-week wage off the books.

The 26-year-old is still a good player - one who has been hailed a "monster" by journalist James Whaling - and somewher like Leeds could be perfect for him, potentially playing a key role in getting them back into the Premier League between now and the end of the season under a manager he's worked under before in Daniel Farke.

A loan move could then possibly become permanent in the summer transfer window, allowing Everton to receive a healthy fee for the Englishman.