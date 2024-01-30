Everton are believed to have turned down a bid for a "great" player late on in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

The Blues have been linked with doing various incoming and outgoing business before the end of the month, but deadline day arrives on Thursday, so they have little time left to get anything done. West Ham winger Said Benrahma is one player reportedly being looked at by Everton, with the Algerian really struggling to be a key man for the Hammers this season, making only five starts in the Premier League.

Another who has been backed to move to Goodison Park is Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye, and the same applies to teenage Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who is seen as a possible future partner in defence for Jarrad Branthwaite.

In terms of players leaving, Ben Godfrey is one individual who could move on, with the likes of Leeds United and Rangers showing an interest in recent months. Amadou Onana is another whose future remains up in the future, amid links to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Everton have rejected a loan bid from Leeds for Ben Godfrey.

"The Whites’ bid has been rebuffed despite Everton’s openness to allowing the centre-back to leave Goodison Park this month. It is believed Toffees boss Sean Dyche has given the green light for the centre-back to leave as the club look to reduce their wage bill.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Leeds are “still pushing” to land Godfrey and will return with an improved offer in a bid to agree a late deal. Leeds turned their attention to landing the England international after his move to Serie A side Atalanta collapsed earlier this month due to Italy’s tax break abolishment."

While having Godfrey around is no bad thing for Everton, in terms of retaining strong depth, it does feel as though a temporary move away this month would be best for him, allowing him to rebuild his career after falling out of favour under Sean Dyche.

Ben Godfrey key career stats Appearances Everton 80 Norwich City 78 Shrewsbury Town 51 England 2 England Under-21s 9 England Under-20s 2

This season, the two-cap England international has only featured twice in the Premier League, highlighting his squad status, but he is still someone who has been lauded by Rio Ferdinand for his out-and-out defensive qualities in the past:

"Ben Godfrey, as good a defender as he is, going forward isn’t his best attribute and really he’s not going to be overlapping all game. He is not like Danny Alves, he’s not like Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold. His main attribute is to get you one v one and defend against you. He’s great at that."

Unless Dyche's stance suddenly changes, a summer exit from Everton looks almost certain for Godfrey, but a loan move away this month would also still be for the best.