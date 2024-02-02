Everton made a move to sign a "fantastic" Premier League player at the end of the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

The Blues ultimately had a very low-key January transfer window, not signing any new players amid their 10-point deduction, pending second Profit and Sustainability charge and ongoing takeover situation. That will likely have caused plenty of frustration among the Blues fanbase, but with owner Farhad Moshiri hoping to sell up soon, it's no surprise he decided not to upset the apple cart any further.

That's not to say that a host of different individuals weren't linked with moves to Everton late in the day, however, with Ajax striker Chuba Akpom one who was seen as an eleventh-hour target. A mystery addition was even mooted in one deadline day report, while Leicester City defender Harry Souttar was considered as a potential replacement for Blues man Ben Godfrey. He ended up staying put at Goodison Park, however, lessening the need for defensive reinforcements.

Now, another name has emerged when it comes to late business that didn't happen for Everton, as they missed out on a fellow Premier League player.

Everton tried to sign Jakub Moder

According to a report from The Athletic [via Goodison News], Everton made a last-ditch attempt to sign Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder on deadline day, but ultimately missed out on him.

“Poland international Moder, just a handful of outings into his comeback from the best part of 20 months out with serious knee damage, has been used as a wide midfielder by De Zerbi and former head coach Graham Potter. Moder attracted loan interest from Everton in the latter stages of the window, but that was rebuffed.”

Moder could have been an astute signing by the Blues if they had got a deal over the line, even though it may not have been the most earth-shattering piece of business, with his knee injury limiting his impact so far this season.

Jakub Moder's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 6 Starts 0 Minutes played 82 Tackles per game 1.2 Bookings 1 Pass completion rate 75%

The 24-year-old clearly isn't part of Roberto De Zerbi's plans at the Amex Stadium, but he has still managed six Premier League appearances this season, albeit all of them coming from the substitutes' bench. Back in 2021, former Brighton manager Graham Potter lauded his league debut, following an excellent performance for the Seagulls:

"I thought he was fantastic – really, really good. Unlucky not to score. He had some good opportunities. But he still affected the goal with his runs and his movement and his timing. He plays the ball forward well and contributed to what we were doing. It was a really impressive Premier League debut."

It could be that Everton return for Moder at the end of the season, possibly even eyeing a permanent move for him - his current Brighton deal expires in the summer of 2025, so this year could be the best time to sell him and receive a fee - but for now, Sean Dyche has to get by with the midfield options at his disposal, which thankfully still include Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana.