Everton are reportedly interested in completing the signing of a prolific young attacking player who has been likened to Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka.

Everton facing chaotic period

The Blues have so much on their plate at the moment, with Sean Dyche's side battling for their Premier League survival amid chaos off the pitch. There is still the looming threat of another points deduction for Everton, following Nottingham Forest's recent four-point penalty, and there is also the potential takeover of the club to deal with.

Away from all of that, the Merseysiders also continue to be linked with possible new signings, and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has emerged as a hugely exciting target, in what could be a swap deal involving Amadou Onana this summer.

The attacker has been on loan at Brighton this season, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi last year, but he admittedly hasn't lit up the Premier League, scoring just twice in 15 appearances. At 21, there is still so much more to come, however, and he could become a crowd favourite with his pace and trickery out wide.

Former Celtic talent Karamoko Dembele has also been backed to head to Goodison Park, having been linkened to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah across Stanley Park. There is also the potential for Jack Harrison's loan move from Leeds United to become a permanent one at the end of the current campaign, having done enough this season to justify being retained beyond May.

Everton preparing offer for Saka-esque star

According to a new update from Football Insider, Everton are keen on signing Arsenal youngster Omari Benjmain at the end of the season. The 18-year-old will be released by the Gunners in the summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

The report goes on to state that the attacker "had a spell on trial at Everton since learning his fate and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that he has impressed Toffees chiefs", adding that he "has the potential to operate at Premier League level in future". An offer is now being prepared for him.

Benjamin would very much be considered a long-term signing rather than someone who would come straight in as a key player, but he is an exciting talent who could still have a massive future in the game.

The Welshman has been compared to Arsenal hero Saka, which immediately speaks volumes about his style of play and quality on the flanks, and he has been prolific for the Gunners' Under-18s, scoring 18 times in just 31 appearances, as well as chipping in with four assists.

Omari Benjamin's key career stats Appearances Goals Arsenal Under-21s 6 0 Arsenal Under-18s 31 18 Wales Under-19s 5 1 Wales Under-18s 1 0 Wales Under-17s 7 3 Wales Under-16s 1 0

Benjamin has also been capped a total of 14 times at youth team level of Wales, and if Dyche sees him as a player who he can mould into something special, he would be worth taking a punt on, especially as he would come in on a free.