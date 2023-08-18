After struggling for goals last season, Everton are reportedly looking to sign a forward this summer, potentially giving Sean Dyche the forward he needs to lead the line.

Last season, the Toffees scored the second least number of goals in the Premier League, with their tally of 35 only better than Wolverhampton Wanderers' total of 31.

The Merseyside club are working on a solution to their problems, however.

What's the latest on Che Adams to Everton?

Providing an update on Everton's pursuit of Che Adams, Jacob Tanswell and Paddy Boyland of The Athletic have reported that the Toffees have made a £12m bid for the Southampton striker.

Tanswell revealed noise from the Saints end is that the offer is reasonable: "Everton have made a £12m offer to sign Che Adams from Saints. Adams is in final year of his deal with no extension discussed. #NFFC & #afcb have shown interest but #EFC are long-standing admirers & put in a bid viewed as reasonable."

The Merseyside club look set to win the race to sign the Scotland international, who has also reportedly attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth this summer.

Adams, of course, has been busy getting off to a flying start in the Championship, scoring twice in as many games for the Saints, who will no doubt be desperate to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They may have to do it without their star striker, though, as the end of the transfer window looms.

Should Everton sign Che Adams?

Everton's goal scoring problems were exposed for all to see on the opening day of the season, as Fulham defeated the toothless Toffees 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Given Dominic Calvert-Lewin's consistent injury problems, too - the England international missed 14 games last season - signing a striker is imperative for Everton's top flight status. And that's where Adams could come in. The 27-year-old is Premier League proven, making him an ideal option to provide support to fellow new arrival Youssef Chermiti.

In the last campaign, even as Southampton suffered the heartbreak of relegation, Adams scored 10 goals in all competitions, which would have made him Everton's top goal scorer.

Even as his future remains undecided, too, the forward's attitude has not changed, resulting in praise from Saints manager Russell Martin, who said, via The Irish News: "The hardest decision for the team was to decide which one (striker) we played, I think we can get both on the pitch as well. They both got a goal and the way Che reacted to not playing was amazing – brilliant energy and so respectful.

“There was a lot of noise around him, we turned down a bid for him a couple of weeks ago and nothing has happened since. The way he dealt with that is amazing. He got a nice reception getting off the bus from Sheffield Wednesday fans, so for him to score I am delighted.”

Statistically speaking, too, Adams would be an instant upgrade on Neal Maupay.

According to FBref, the Scottish forward made more progressive passes and carries, enjoyed better take-on success, and was dispossessed fewer times throughout last season.

Every way you look at it, Adams seems like a player who would improve Dyche's side, and potentially steer them away from the relegation scrap this season. With their £12m bid reportedly deemed reasonable, we may well see the Southampton man make the move before the window slams shut.