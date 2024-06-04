Following their 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season, Everton now look set to offer a new deal to a player who has been vital to Sean Dyche's side.

Toffees look to build upon strong finish to the season

Whilst the ownership question will be the most prominent going into the summer, it is clear that Everton are still looking to get new signings through the door during the transfer window.

Reinforcements in attack are high on the list of priorities at Goodison Park with recent rumours suggesting that a move for Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison could be on the cards. The Canadian striker has interest from across the Premier League and Championship meaning that the Toffees will have to move quickly to get a deal done.

Everton are also looking to replace stars that look set to depart Goodison this summer. Jarrad Branthwaite is one name perhaps destined to be playing his football elsewhere next season with Manchester United currently leading the race for the defender's signature. In order to fill the void left by the 21-year-old, the Toffees are reportedly interested in a move for Burnley's Maxime Esteve following the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship.

Part of Everton's plan this summer will be to also keep some of their key players at the club. One name currently locked in talks over a new deal is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the striker's current deal expiring next summer. With the Toffees clearly eager to keep hold of their key assets, new reports suggest another important player is set to be offered a new contract this summer.

Everton open talks to keep Garner at Goodison

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Everton are opening talks over a new deal for James Garner. The 23-year-old's current deal at Goodison Park expires in 2026, but the Toffees' higher ups are eager to prolong the midfielder's stay on Merseyside.

Garner joined Everton in a £15million move from Manchester United back in September 2022 and the midfielder has gone on to establish himself as a key player in Dyche's side. The 23-year-old featured in all but one of Everton's league games as the Toffees finished a respectable fifteenth place.

James Garner Premier League Stats 2023/24 Total Everton Rank Games Played 37 3rd Tackles 83 1st Interceptions 45 3rd Assists 2 =3rd Shot-Creating Actions 98 2nd

It has been reported that the Everton chiefs are big fans of Garner with Dyche himself singing the midfielder's praises back in November telling the press: “Jimmy Garner was terrific, he’s learning and improving. He’s just a good kid. He’s got that nice little edge about him that he’s a bit of a nark now and again, I like it.

“I think you need that as a footballer. The demands he places upon himself is very pleasing as he works very hard in training and I think he’s getting the rewards with his improvement."

Currently commanding a wage of £30,000 per week per Capology, there is no doubt that Garner's performances on Merseyside have merited a new deal this summer.