Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Everton are considering making an offer for a "superb" player during the summer transfer window.

Everton eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer

The Blues continue to be linked with summer signings now that top flight status is secure, with Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard the latest player named as a possible target. The 30-year-old is now a proven Premier League player, so he would bring a wealth of experience in the middle of the park.

Manor Solomon has also been backed to join Everton at the end of the season, following a productive spell on loan at Leeds United in 2024/25. The winger is a Tottenham player currently, but they are willing to sell him permanently in the summer.

Speaking of loanees, a fresh report has stated that the Blues are unlikely to retain Jack Harrison's services beyond this summer, as his second year in a row at Goodison Park nears its conclusion. He appears likely to return to Leeds instead of joining the Merseysiders for good, perhaps taking Solomon's place in Yorkshire.

As for important current midfielders, David Moyes is thought to be a driving force behind Abdoulaye Doucoure signing a new deal, seeing him as a key figure moving forward. He is out of contract in June, at which point he will be able to depart on a free transfer.

Everton planning offer for "superb" centre-back

It's not only in the centre of the park the Toffees want to strengthen however, as according to Nixon on Patreon [via Give Me Sport], Everton are ready to make an offer for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old is valued at £40m by the Belgian side, with Aston Villa the other Premier League club mentioned as suitors in the update.