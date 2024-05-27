Everton have made contact with a "humble" player about a move to the club this summer, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp an admirer.

Everton focusing on transfers after tough season

Reaching the end of this taxing 2023/24 season at Goodison Park almost gives reason for celebration, considering how much the club has had to tackle throughout the campaign.

Everton's Premier League status constantly felt under threat, due to a number of points deductions, but Sean Dyche and his players dealt with the situation admirably, comfortably remaining in the top flight in the end. There is also the ongoing takeover situation for supporters to endure, with no agreement in place yet to bring an end to Farhad Moshiri's time on Merseyside.

It is now time for the Blues to put plenty of focus on summer signings, as they look to avoid a fourth season in a row of being relegation-threatened. Former Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez has emerged as an option for Everton, with an approach made for the Colombia international, who is now plying his trade at Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is being viewed as an ideal replacement for Amadou Onana this summer, should the Belgian move on, with the 24-year-old having a whopping £102 release clause in his current deal in Portugal. Outgoings are expected as well as incomings, and the Blues could lose Jarrad Branthwaite, with the England international wanted by both Manchester City and Manchester United, among others.

Everton want "humble" player who Klopp likes

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Everton have made contact with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo over a summer move to the club. It is claimed that "there are English clubs" in pursuit of the Brazilian, one of which are the Blues, with West Ham also mentioned as potential suitors.

Arthur could be a signing that divides opinion, not least because the £87,000-a-week midfielder only recently played for Liverpool, admittedly making just one solitary appearance for Everton's local rivals.

Still only 27, though, he clearly possesses plenty of ability, considering he has played for Juventus and Barcelona down the years, among other clubs. Klopp even lauded him upon his exit from Anfield, saying "his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him", while former Liverpool youngster Charlie Hayes-Green said of him:

"He's obviously played for Juventus, Barcelona and huge teams with huge players, being around him and how he did things was so professional. He came down, was humble, spoke to all of us and helped us in the changing room and throughout the game so it was a good experience."

This certainly suggests that Everton could be signing a good character in the dressing room, and if the supporters could accept his Liverpool past, he may thrive as a key player, settling down after a nomadic time of things in recent years.