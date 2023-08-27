Zero goals, zero points, three games played, it's fair to say that Everton have got off to a worrying start in their bid to secure survival in the Premier League this season.

Their three defeats without a single goal is the worst start to a season that the Toffees have ever had, and they have been left desperately scrambling for further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut, as a result.

If they get it wrong, then Sean Dyche and co may well see Everton's top-flight status finally come to an end this season. Experience could be the key to survival, however, and they're reportedly eyeing a move for a forward with exactly that.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Everton's list of problems is growing by the week, but one thing has remained top of that list since last season. And that's their struggle in front of goal.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues not going away anytime soon, given that the England international has already been forced off once this season, the Toffees must seek other options when it comes to forwards.

That search for goals has at least landed them on Udinese forward Beto, who is set to complete a €30m (£26m) move to Goodison Park, according to Fabrizio Romano, but the striker must get going straight away.

Last season, the pending arrival scored an impressive 10 goals in Serie A, which would have been enough to make him Everton's top goalscorer in the Premier League. And, at 25 years of age, he could improve even further after the move.

Following Beto's arrival, however, Everton are ready to turn their attention towards West Ham United's Danny Ings, according to The Daily Mirror, via Goodison News.

It is understood that the London club would be willing to part ways with Ings before the deadline if they managed to sign a striker of their own in the coming days. Ings, of course, has plenty of experience in Merseyside, having previously played for Liverpool.

Should Everton sign Danny Ings?

Getting an experienced option alongside Beto could prove to be a smart piece of business from an Everton point of view. Ings wouldn't just be there to add that veteran-like mentality to the dressing room, either. The former Burnley man, at his best, is capable of reaching double figures in goals.

Even though he struggled at times last season, Ings still managed to reach 10 goals in all competitions, scoring six for Aston Villa, and a further four for West Ham after making a January switch.

The Toffees know all about the forward's threat, too, given that he's scored seven goals against them in his career. All of a sudden, if Everton welcomed both Beto and Ings, they could have an extra 20 goals per season, which would help in their bid for survival.

When in his best form, the 31-year-old has earned plenty of deserved praise, too, including from former Villa teammate Matty Cash, who said, via The Express & Star:

“I was delighted for Danny. He is one of the smartest players I have played with. His record speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at the highest level. Any striker needs goals and he got them at Brighton.

“His movement in front of goal is brilliant. He knows when to run and when to get in the middle of the goal. That is why he has scored so many goals in his career. Any striker needs to watch him and his movement because he is brilliant.”