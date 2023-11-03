Everton haven't enjoyed the most productive transfer windows in the last few years, welcoming several players to forget rather than improving their side. Last time out in the market, however, the Toffees did well to sign the likes of Beto and Jack Harrison for Sean Dyche, who is actively guiding his side away from Premier League relegation troubles and into the comforts of mid-table.

Turning things around at Goodison Park, Dyche will hope to breathe new life into previous transfer flops to give himself added reinforcements before the January window even opens. And that could include one particular player with talks underway to re-negotiate Everton's deal, which would hand the Toffees another option on the pitch.

Everton transfer news

When the January transfer window does open, Everton will hope to be in a position to welcome some crucial additions. The Premier League's financial fair play investigation could yet prevent that, of course, or even hand the Merseyside club a 12-point deduction. If Everton are handed transfer sanctions, then they'll have no choice but to turn to internal options for Dyche. With their top flight status potentially on the line, they can't afford to get things wrong, and the return of Dele Alli could help avoid disastrous consequences this season.

According to The Telegraph, Everton are attempting to get Dele's appearance clause waived by former club Tottenham Hotspur. As things stand, when the midfielder reaches 20 appearances, Everton will have to pay Spurs £10m in a deal that is not currently feasible for those at Goodison Park. Dele is currently on 13 appearances for the club, who may limit his game-time unless the aforementioned fee is waived by Spurs.

The former Besiktas loanee is, of course, currently out injured, but when he returns, Dyche may well attempt to rediscover his best form once more. Dyche said recently: ‌“I must make it clear he is on the grass but still a long way from being fit, he is not training with us he is with the sports science staff.

"He is just really getting back to where he was He was drastically unfortunate when the rehab (went) wrong after an operation, and it is almost more time than the original moment. But the specialists advised to leave it alone and just let it heal naturally. He is in a good place, but he is still quite far away (from playing)."

"Very good" Dele Alli can boost Everton

Football loves a comeback story, and Dele has the chance to provide the sport with one of its best yet. At his best, this has been a player touted as the next Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard. The fact is, if Dyche can get anywhere close to that version of the midfielder back firing, then Everton won't just survive in England's top flight, they'll potentially flourish - Dele's stats at such a young age prove as much.

Player Premier League Goal Involvements Before Turning 21 Dele Alli 40 Frank Lampard 15 Steven Gerrard 13 David Beckham 12

Jose Mourinho, despite his difficult relationship with the midfielder, has been one of many to praise Dele, saying via BBC Sport: "He could try to score but for Vinicius it was an easy goal. A team player does that, no risk and 2-0. It does not surprise me that he did that. Dele was like the team. A very good first half. In the second half in the first 20 to 25 minutes they closed and tried not to concede more goals."