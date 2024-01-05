After a superb run of form from late November through to mid-December, Everton have seen a worrying decline in results and performances. The Toffees are on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League, and now sit merely one point above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, with the January transfer window open, head coach Sean Dyche has the chance to strengthen his squad ahead of a gruelling relegation battle and has already begun eyeing up potential targets before the window closes at the beginning of February.

Everton transfer news - Assane Diao

According to Sky Sports, Everton are set to battle it out with fellow strugglers Brentford over the signing of Real Betis winger Assane Diao. The outlet is claiming that signing a winger is a priority for the Merseyside club this winter and Diao is a player that is admired by the Toffees.

The 18-year-old was a relatively unheard-of prospect in Spanish football before the 2023/24 season began. However, having signed a contract extension during the summer, keeping him with the Verdiblancos until 2027 at the earliest, Diao made his competitive debut for the club in the Europa League against Rangers. This was followed up by a debut goal in La Liga against Granada. The attacker is said to have a release clause of £26m in his new deal.

With the teenager already being touted with a move to English football, journalist Tommaso Cherubini described Diao as an "electric, attacking right winger." Now, the youngster could bring this much-needed electricity to Everton's right-hand flank.

Assane Diao's stats this season

Diao has already made 19 appearances for Betis this term under Premier League-winning coach Manuel Pellegrini. What's more impressive is that the starlet has scored four goals in total for the first team and has found the net in each professional competition he's played in, which includes LaLiga, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey.

Everton lack output on the right wing. Having been brought into the side on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season, Jack Harrison has failed to live up to the standards set by Dwight McNeil on the opposite flank. Harrison has recorded three assists this season for the Toffees and has scored only two goals. Diao has bagged double the number of goals as Harrison in the 2023/24 campaign already despite playing merely two matches more.

Statistically, the Betis academy product has even held his own in several key attacking metrics when compared to the 27-year-old loanee.

Per 90 Metrics Assane Diao Jack Harrison Goals 0.23 0.16 Expected Goals 0.23 0.16 Assists 0 0.24 Expected Assists 0.08 0.13 Progressive Carries 2.5 2.42 Progressive Passes Received 8.07 5.48 Shots 1.7 1.29 Shots On Target 0.23 0.48 Key Passes 0.57 1.29 Crosses 0.91 3.31 Stats via FBref

Harrison is clearly a more creative player compared to Diao, who is focused primarily on scoring goals. Perhaps this is the type of winger that Everton need. Both McNeil and Harrison are focused on creating chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, the England international has struggled in front of goal this term, scoring 0.25 goals per 90 from an xG of 0.58 per 90.

What Calvert-Lewin needs is someone to link up with in the final third which may get the best out of him again and ease the goalscoring burden off his shoulders. Against Wolves on Saturday during a dismal 3-0 defeat for the Toffees, Calvert-Lewin created four chances for Everton which was more than any other player on the pitch, yet nobody could tuck away the opportunities he created.

Having primarily played on the left in his fledgling career, Dyche could easily swap McNeil to the opposite side to allow Diao the chance to give Calvert-Lewin a helping hand in attack while dropping an underperforming Harrison to the bench.