Everton are flying high at the moment and have picked up four consecutive victories in the Premier League which has widened the gap to seven points from the relegation zone.

With the winter transfer window quickly approaching, now is the perfect time for the Toffees to strengthen their squad if they are to make an unprecedented climb to the top half of the table, or potentially even push for the final European place.

There is one player in particular who could massively strengthen Everton’s attacking department that is reportedly being considered by head coach Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news - Kerem Akturkoglu

It was previously reported by TEAMtalk back in October that Everton were one of several Premier League clubs who were interested in signing Galatasaray playmaker Keram Akturkoglu ahead of the January transfer window. The Turkish attacker has also been linked with a move to Championship outfit Leeds United this past week.

Despite Galatasaray signing numerous top-level players last season, including former Manchester United star Juan Mata, it was Akturkoglu who was key to the side’s title success under manager Okan Buruk. The Turkey international featured 38 times for Gala last term, scoring ten goals and recording 14 assists - an average of 0.63 goal contributions per game.

As a result of his superb displays across Galatasaray’s title-winning campaign, football scout Antonio Mango described the 25-year-old as “unstoppable”.

Additionally, Akturkoglu is currently worth just under £15m, according to Transfermarkt. However, the attacker still has just less than three years remaining on his current deal and so could potentially cost Everton much more.

Kerem Akturkoglu’s stats this season

Galatasaray are pushing to retain their Turkish Super Lig title this term and Akturkoglu has had yet another productive campaign, having scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 28 matches which is 0.57 goal contributions per game.

This means that, since the beginning of last season, the winger has bagged 18 goals and 22 assists in total in 66 games, as per Transfermarkt.

Furthermore, Akturkoglu was crucial in helping Galatasaray clinch third spot in a difficult Champions League group. The only game he didn’t start was at home to Man United at the end of November but did come on in the second half to score the equalising goal which was enough to seal progression to the Europa League in the end.

What makes Akturkoglu even more special is his ability to play anywhere across the front three and even as a second striker or a number ten if necessary, which would benefit Everton in case the Toffees are hit with an injury crisis.

In addition, Akturkoglu has been massively outperforming both Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison this season and would undoubtedly be an upgrade on both, regardless of which side of the pitch Dyche chooses to play him - the pair scoring just two goals and one goal, respectively, in 2023/24.

As the table below showcases, it is Akturkoglu who comes out on top across almost every attacking metrics, thus indicating just what an improvement he would be on Dyche's current options on the flanks.

Per 90 Metrics Kerem Akturkoglu Dwight McNeil Jack Harrison Goals 0.38 0.13 0.08 Expected Goals 0.43 0.14 0.11 Assists 0.27 0.27 0.25 Expected Assists 0.31 0.27 0.11 Progressive Passes 2.65 2.42 2.35 Progressive Carries 2.24 2.9 2.04 Progressive Passes Received 6.73 4.44 5.2 Key Passes 1.84 1.69 1.33 Passes To Penalty Area 1.63 1.29 1.33 Crosses 5.49 6.93 3.52 Crosses To Penalty Area 0.61 0.73 0.51 Stats via FBref

There are many teams keen to secure the signing of Akturkoglu this January, and it’s no wonder given how impressive his numbers are. However, if Everton can get ahead and pip all other suitors to his signature, then the deal would be a no-brainer for Dyche and the board.