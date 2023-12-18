Everton are believed to be interested in making a move for a footballer who "plays as if he’s dancing", according to a new transfer update regarding his future.

Everton transfer news

The Blues continued their highly impressive Premier League form on Saturday evening, easing their way to a 2-0 victory away to Burnley at Turf Moor. It means Sean Dyche's side have now won four games in a row without conceding a goal, as they carry on rising up the league table.

It has been a stunning turnaround from Everton, who have reacted so admirably to being deducted ten points - a punishment that threatened to be so damaging in the relegation battle - and things only appear to be heading in the right direction.

While Dyche is now getting so much out of the players at his disposal in his squad, he could like the idea of bringing in a few new faces during the January transfer window. Salternitana striker Boulaye Dia has been linked with a move to the Blues, while a move for Manchester City and England ace Kalvin Phillips has also been mooted in recent months, even though it remains to be seen where he will go.

Now, a fresh update has emerged that suggests Everton are eyeing another talented player with English football experience, as they look to strike some key January business for a talent they wanted this summer.

Everton weighing up move for Iliman Ndiaye

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Everton are keen on signing Marseille attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, having shown an interest in him during the summer transfer window but ultimately losing out on his signature to the French side.

The report states that the Blues were "already there in the summer" and remain interested, although they "aren't the only ones" who are in the mix. The main negative is that Ndiaye has "no intention of leaving" Marseille currently and is "determined to impose himself" at the Ligue 1 giants, though.

Should Ndiaye's mindset change, he could be such an exciting signing by Everton in January, having shone so much for Sheffield United, prior to joining Marseille earlier this year. Ndiaye registered 24 goal contributions (14 goals and 10 assists) in the Championship for the Blades last season, while Jack Lester has lauded him in the recent past, saying:

"He does things you can’t coach. He’s so natural, the way he deals with the ball. Beautifully balanced and poised. Iliman told me his Dad played music as they practised his skills as a kid and you can see it come through in his game. His shoulders rock, almost as if he’s dancing. He goes past defenders, puts them down with his upper-body movements."

Iliman Ndiaye's Championship stats last season Total Appearances 46 Starts 43 Goals 14 Assists 10 Dribbles per game 2.4

At 23, Ndiaye still has so much more improving to do as a player, but while his mercurial talent and unpredictability on the ball are exciting, his end product has fallen off a cliff this term, recording 0.27 expected goals per 90 minutes but only actually scoring 0.08, as per FBRef.

It looks as though patience may be needed, then, considering the Senegalese sensation's struggling form this season.