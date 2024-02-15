Whilst much of the focus has been on the players who could leave Everton this summer, the Toffees could yet welcome some crucial incomings, including a struggling Ligue 1 forward.

Everton transfer news

As things stand, Everton are on course for another relegation scrap, despite much-improved performances and results under Sean Dyche this season. The Toffees' 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign has left them in the relegation zone, when they could be comfortably mid-table and nine points clear of the dropzone. Awaiting the verdict on their appeal, those at Goodison Park will still be hoping for some good news.

Of course, since their first punishment, Everton have been hit with a second Financial Fair Play charge, which could be the nail in the coffin when it comes to their Premier League survival chances, should they face another point deduction. If they do avoid relegation though, the sales of players like Amadou Onana could raise funds for some new signings.

According to La Provence, via Sport Witness, Everton are eyeing a move for Iliman Ndiaye, who could be transfer listed by his "dream club" Marseille this summer after failing to make an impact in his debut season. The Ligue 1 club signed the forward from Sheffield United for a reported £20m, but are yet to see a return on their investment.

If Ndiaye's struggles continue and he is, therefore, transfer listed, both Everton and fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace want to make moves to bring the Senegal star back to English football.

"Unbelievable" Ndiaye needs Premier League chance

Whilst Marseille are reportedly his dream club, Ndiaye's numbers represent a player who's struggled to make an impact since leaving Sheffield United last summer, scoring just once and assisting a further three times. Ndiaye's stats in the Championship for the Blades last season highlight a contrasting impact, however.

Iliman Ndiaye for Sheffield United 2022/23 Stats Appearances 52 Goals 15 Assists 12

Ndiaye was a player primed to make an impact in the Premier League after lighting up the Championship, before his Marseille move brought an end to that. Now he has the chance to potentially take that top-flight chance with Everton. The Toffees could certainly do with a consistent goalscorer and, as backed by former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, Ndiaye is a player capable of producing.

Heckingbottom previously said via The Yorkshire Post: "I am going to talk and sound as if I am biased. But you know what I think of Iliman as a player. He can do it against anyone - handling the ball in tight areas at the top end of the pitch where the best players do damage. He's got all that.

"Playing in the Championship doesn't mean players don't handle the ball any better. He's unbelievable with the ball and not many Premier League players can do what he does with the ball."