Highlights Everton faces another FFP punishment, which could be devastating considering their recent improvement in the league.

Despite the FFP charge, Everton is still pursuing a new midfielder who is thriving at AFCON.

The player's contract is expiring soon, presenting an opportunity for Everton to secure a cut-price deal.

Much of the focus surrounding Everton this month has been on their second breach of the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules after already being hit with a 10-point deduction earlier this season. With the January transfer window still open, however, the Toffees could yet turn the attention towards some positive news in the form of a fresh face.

Everton's second FFP charge

The Premier League confirmed the news of Everton's breach, with those at Goodison Park now left awaiting their punishment and plotting a possible appeal. Having climbed out of the relegation zone after their 10-point deduction, another similar punishment would be heartbreaking for Sean Dyche and his players, who have enjoyed a far better season than the table represents. Not going down without a fight, Everton released a statement in response to the news.

The news hasn't put an end to the Toffees' pursuit of reinforcements either, it seems. According to TeamTalk, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Pape Gueye, who Marseille are reportedly open to selling. The Merseyside club will have to fend off interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers if they are to land the midfielder's signature, however, in what could be a tight transfer battle.

Gueye has enjoyed a very successful tournament for Senegal at the African Cup of Nations so far, helping his country into the next round after playing in all three group stage victories. Already familiar with playing alongside Senegal teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye, the Marseille man could now join up with his countryman at Goodison Park before the end of the January transfer window.

Given that his contract expires in the summer, Everton could yet get a cut-price deal for Gueye if they make their move in the next week before the January transfer window slams shut.

"Olympian" Gueye needs Marseille exit

Things haven't quite worked out for Gueye at Marseille, with just three appearances to his name in Ligue 1 representing his struggles this season. When at his best and playing consistently however, like he was during the last campaign, Gueye's stats show exactly why Everton are eyeing a move.

2022/23 Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Pape Gueye 18 90 29 30 Amadou Onana 16 71 26 15 Idrissa Gana Gueye 18 50 20 13

With Gueye's contract now coming to an end in France, there may be no better time than the present for all parties involved to part ways, leaving Everton to benefit. Prior to his move to Marseille, the midfielder was praised by Opta Jean, who posted on X: "Pape Gueye. 2165 minutes played, more than any other player born in 1999 or later (in Ligue 2). 182 duels won, 3rd best total for a midfielder. 44 interceptions, 4th best total at this position. Olympian?"

Amid the chaos of another potential FFP punishment, Everton are certainly in need of the good news that a cut price move for Gueye could provide before the end of the window.